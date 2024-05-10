EVE MUIRHEAD: Women coaches in women’s football are crucial – and Emma Hayes should be listened to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Women coaches in women’s football are crucial – and Emma Hayes should be listened to

The Olympic gold medal-winning curler also writes about being back on top of a podium.

Women's football coaches Carla Ward and Emma Hayes are leaving their jobs in the WSL.
Carla Ward and Emma Hayes are leaving their jobs in the WSL. Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

The rise and rise of women’s football has been a great story.

And there’s plenty of mileage left in it, that’s for sure.

St Johnstone were the latest club to get a good crowd into their main stadium to watch the women’s team play last week.

The media exposure north of the border has gone through the roof and that’s nothing compared to the profile of the game south of the border.

I noticed that Bristol City’s relegation from the WSL and Crystal Palace’s promotion will mean that, for the first time, every team in the top league will be affiliated to a men’s Premiership club.

Long gone are the days when Doncaster Belles were the biggest team around.

And up here, Glasgow City were the champions last season but you wouldn’t be surprised if this year’s Rangers v Celtic head to head is the sign of things to come.

Jo Potter and Elena Sadiku are building a big rivalry with Rangers and Celtic.
Jo Potter and Elena Sadiku are building a big rivalry with Rangers and Celtic. Image: SNS.

Money talks in women’s football as much as in men’s.

That’s only going to become more pronounced as the years go by.

Whether you like it or not, the identity of the women’s and men’s games are likely to run in tram lines.

Young mums working as women’s football coaches need better support

Of more concern to me is the shifting of the balance of who coaches the teams.

Emma Hayes has said that leaving Chelsea for America had a lot to do with her work-life balance and the Aston Villa coach, Carla Ward, is about to step down from her post so she can spend more time with her young daughter.

Surely there has to be a way that young mums who are also football coaches can be better supported in their jobs.

When I was at the recent Players Championship in Canada, I was one of only two female coaches.

And that’s curling – a sport where there’s never been an imbalance in popularity and financial rewards between the women’s and men’s games.

There’s no reason why that should be the case.

In football, I’ve seen co-managers as a suggestion and I think that makes a lot of sense.

It happens in America.

Hopefully by the time Emma comes back to work in Britain, things will have changed for the better rather than the worse.

It was nice to get on top of a podium again at the weekend!

Since my retirement from curling, I’ve made sure I’ve kept setting myself fresh challenges.

The Etape cycle event was one and the London Marathon another.

I’ve always loved gym work so getting involved in HYROX has been perfect.

You run one kilometre and do eight fitness workout stations as quickly as you can.

It’s become really popular and every time a new date gets announced the subscriptions get filled up within hours.

London on Saturday was my first Women’s Pro event.

I won it in just over an hour and six minutes.

It really does test you – a sled push and then a run when you can’t feel your legs is torture!

The World Championships are in Nice in June and I’ll see if I can work on my running before then because that’s the bit where I’m weakest.

It’s not the Paris Olympics but I’ll see how high I can finish.

