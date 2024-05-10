Fife driver banned for ‘full speed’ Perthshire junction crash that injured three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife driver banned for ‘full speed’ Perthshire junction crash that injured three

Jack Thomson went through a junction and straight into the side of a passing Kia Sportage.

By Jamie Buchan
Jack Thomson
Jack Thomson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Fife driver who caused a serious two-car crash in rural Perthshire, leaving three people injured, has been banned from the road.

Jack Thomson drove through a junction and straight into the side of a passing Kia Sportage.

The car rolled onto its side and landed on its roof in a field.

Two youngsters in the back seat, aged eight and five, escaped serious injury but the female driver suffered a broken arm.

Thomson, 29, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing and was told his “moment of inattention” had led to “disastrous consequences”.

‘Full speed’ impact

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said the complainer was driving her Kia Sportage down the Huntingtower to Crieff road at around 3.40pm.

“There were two child passengers in the rear seat of her vehicle.

“Mr Thomson was driving in a southerly direction down the A85 towards the A9.”

Jack Thomson
Jack Thomson leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

The Kia passed the Tibbermore crossroads at about 20mph as Thomson’s Ford Focus drove past the Stop sign.

“There was a loud bang and her vehicle overturned,”  said Mr McKenzie.

“The car ended up in a field, upside down.”

The prosecutor said the crash was seen by a witness driving behind the Kia.

“He observed the accused pass through the signs and colliding at full speed with the complainer’s vehicle.

“He then stopped and immediately went to assist the complainer and the children inside the vehicle.”

Tibbermore crossroads
The crash happened on the Tibbermore crossroads.

When police turned up, Thomson confirmed he had been driving.

“He stated that he completely failed to observe the junction and had not braked prior to the collision.”

Remorseful

Thomson pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving through a Stop sign and into oncoming traffic, at excessive speed – about 45mph at point of impact.

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said: “On this day, Mr Thomson was travelling home from work having completed his first day of new employment.

“His sat-nav diverted him to an unfamiliar road, he became distracted and there was a lapse in concentration.

“He takes full responsibility and is deeply remorseful.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Thomson: “You went through a junction, completely missing it, with disastrous consequences, putting another car on its roof with a young lady and three children inside it.

“This is a serious offence.

“It is one of these situations where, rather than a course of conduct or bad driving, it was a moment of inattention.”

Thomson, of Annandale Gardens, Glenrothes, was sentenced to 120 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Cupar sex offender David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.
Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach
Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini.
Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped
Christopher Sharp, known as Sherps.
Dundee rapper Sherps convicted of cannabis dealing again
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — £40k of dodgy cash in carrier bags
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Perth dealer jailed for role in Liverpool heroin operation
Cannabis in car
Police hunting Dunfermline boy racers caught parked car cannabis smoker
Stock police road closed sign
Low sun blamed for Kirkcaldy crash which left pensioner with life-changing injuries
Amaan Ahmad.
Dundee domestic abuser to pay woman he terrorised on Christmas Day