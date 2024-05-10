Fife driver banned for ‘full speed’ Perthshire junction crash that injured three

A Fife driver who caused a serious two-car crash in rural Perthshire, leaving three people injured, has been banned from the road.

Jack Thomson drove through a junction and straight into the side of a passing Kia Sportage.

The car rolled onto its side and landed on its roof in a field.

Two youngsters in the back seat, aged eight and five, escaped serious injury but the female driver suffered a broken arm.

Thomson, 29, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing and was told his “moment of inattention” had led to “disastrous consequences”.

‘Full speed’ impact

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said the complainer was driving her Kia Sportage down the Huntingtower to Crieff road at around 3.40pm.

“There were two child passengers in the rear seat of her vehicle.

“Mr Thomson was driving in a southerly direction down the A85 towards the A9.”

The Kia passed the Tibbermore crossroads at about 20mph as Thomson’s Ford Focus drove past the Stop sign.

“There was a loud bang and her vehicle overturned,” said Mr McKenzie.

“The car ended up in a field, upside down.”

The prosecutor said the crash was seen by a witness driving behind the Kia.

“He observed the accused pass through the signs and colliding at full speed with the complainer’s vehicle.

“He then stopped and immediately went to assist the complainer and the children inside the vehicle.”

When police turned up, Thomson confirmed he had been driving.

“He stated that he completely failed to observe the junction and had not braked prior to the collision.”

Remorseful

Thomson pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving through a Stop sign and into oncoming traffic, at excessive speed – about 45mph at point of impact.

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said: “On this day, Mr Thomson was travelling home from work having completed his first day of new employment.

“His sat-nav diverted him to an unfamiliar road, he became distracted and there was a lapse in concentration.

“He takes full responsibility and is deeply remorseful.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Thomson: “You went through a junction, completely missing it, with disastrous consequences, putting another car on its roof with a young lady and three children inside it.

“This is a serious offence.

“It is one of these situations where, rather than a course of conduct or bad driving, it was a moment of inattention.”

Thomson, of Annandale Gardens, Glenrothes, was sentenced to 120 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

