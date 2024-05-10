‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ – Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police at victim’s Alyth home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ – Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police at victim’s Alyth home

John Rowlands was back behind bars for breaching a two-year non-harassment order after he was caught in his girlfriend’s bedroom.

By Jamie Buchan
An abusive boyfriend who repeatedly assaulted and threatened to kill his partner was found hiding from police at her Alyth home just days after he was released from jail.

John Rowlands was caught breaching a strict court order when a child at the property let slip to officers he was in an upstairs bedroom.

The 36-year-old was slapped with a three-year non-harassment order (NHO) in 2020 for attacking his girlfriend by grabbing her neck and pinning her to the ground.

He also sent her a string of abusive messages, including threats to burn down her house.

“If I go to jail, it will be something worth going for,” he told her.

He received a further two-year NHO from Forfar Sheriff Court in November last year, after he attacked the same woman again at McDonald’s in Monifieth.

John Rowlands. Image: Facebook

Rowlands, previously of Callander Gardens, Dundee, returned to the dock – albeit via video from Perth Prison – and admitted breaching the court order by being at his victim’s home in Alyth on February 8.

He also pled guilty to driving her car while disqualified and with no insurance.

‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’

Prosecutor Emma Farmer confirmed Rowlands had previous convictions for, amongst others, domestically aggravated assault and attempted robbery.

“The accused was liberated from HMP Perth on February 2,” she told Perth Sheriff Court.

“As part of the non-harassment order issued in November 2023, the accused was prohibited from contacting or communicating with the complainer or approaching her address.”

The order was later amended to allow Rowlands to contact his ex for certain legal matters but he was still banned from going to her home in Alyth.

Rowlands appeared via video at Perth Sheriff Court

“On the evening of February 8, neighbours observed the complainer at her house.

“They saw the accused leaving by the rear door.

“The accused then entered the complainer’s vehicle and drove off.

“He did not have permission to use the vehicle.”

Rowlands returned a short time later and went inside the house, Ms Farmer said.

“Police attended to trace the accused.

“The complainer advised officers that the accused was not there and she had not been in contact with him.”

A child who was at the property told the woman, in the police officers’ presence: “Don’t lie, he’s upstairs.”

“The complainer then scolded the child and called him a liar,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused was then traced within a bedroom.”

Jail time backdated

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “The complainer is not supportive of a non-harassment order but one is already in place and that’s the difficulty here.”

He said: “He had taken the car to go to the shops and get groceries and he knows he should not have done that.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC jailed Rowlands for four months.

The sentence is backdated to when he was first remanded in February.

Rowlands was further banned from driving for five years.

