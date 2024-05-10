Woman who ‘befriended elderly people in Forfar then financially exploited them’ charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who ‘befriended elderly people in Forfar then financially exploited them’ charged

The alleged scammer is accused of stealing a four-figure sum.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Woman to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court on fraud charges
Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman accused of befriending elderly people in Forfar to financially exploit them is set to appear in court.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with theft and fraud after allegedly stealing a four-figure sum between October 2023 and May 2024.

She will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

Scammers will be ‘traced and arrested’

Detective Constable Amanda Sharp of Police Scotland said: “We would like to thank the public for their help with our investigations.

Scammers go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by means of gaining a person’s affection and using that goodwill to encourage the victim to send money to the scammer under false pretences, with a view to them benefiting financially.

“It’s very easy to fall victim to frauds like these, with people understandably reluctant to come forward and report it.

“However, I would strongly urge that if you are a victim that you report the matter to police.

“My message to the scammers is clear, if you engage in this type of crime we will identify, trace and arrest you.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have been the victim of a scam to contact their bank or financial provider and to report the matter to Police Scotland on 101.”

