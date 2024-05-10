Cowdenbeath name former fans’ favourite Dougie Hill as their new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowdenbeath name former fans’ favourite Dougie Hill as their new manager

The 39-year-old is the permanent replacement for Calum Elliot.

By Iain Collin
Dougie Hill playing for Brechin City.
Dougie Hill during his Brechin City days. Image: SNS.

Cowdenbeath have named former fans’ favourite Dougie Hill as their new manager.

The 39-year-old takes over at Central Park following the departure of Calum Elliot for Bonnyrigg Rose in March.

Ex-Dunfermline and East Fife boss Stevie Crawford stepped in temporarily to see the Blue Brazil through to the end of the season.

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean and Raith Rovers defender Dougie Hill battle for the ball in a Scottish Cup tie in 2014.
Dougie Hill (right) in action for Raith Rovers against St Johnstone in 2014. Image: SNS.

However, he did not want to be considered for the job permanently, sparking the hunt for Elliot’s long-term successor.

Former Dundee and St Johnstone defender Gary Irvine, who currently coaches with Kilmarnock and the Scottish FA, is known to have been spoken to about the post but did not want to be considered.

And, after a lengthy and in-depth process, the Lowland League outfit have plumped for Hill.

The popular defender was part of the Cowden team that sealed the Third Division title in 2006 and then spent another two camaigns at the club.

Two decades as a player

With three spells at Brechin City and Alloa Athletic, and a season at Dumbarton, he is perhaps best known for his six seasons with Raith Rovers.

Hill lifted the Ramsdens Cup with the Stark’s Park club in 2014 following a famous victory over Rangers at Easter Road.

He saw out nearly two decades as a player in the SPFL after helping Kelty Hearts to win promotion from the Lowland League in 2021 and then the League Two title a year later.

The experienced stopper also penned a short-term deal back at Cowden at the start of this season before joining Lowland League rivals Berwick Rangers.

Dougie Hill challenges Rangers' Jon Daly during Raith Rovers' Ramsdens Cup triumph in 2014.
Dougie Hill (left) challenges Rangers’ Jon Daly during Raith Rovers’ Ramsdens Cup triumph in 2014. Image: SNS.

A club statement said: “The club is very pleased to confirm that, following a series of interviews and discussions, we are now able to announce that Dougie Hill has today accepted the post as the new manager of Cowdenbeath FC.

“Dougie, of course, really needs no introduction to our fans given his long and distinguished playing career, including his core involvement with Cowden’s title-winning success back in 2006 under Mixu Paatelainen – he still treasures that success as a highlight of his career.

“We are sure all Cowden fans will give Dougie a warm welcome and that they too readily appreciate the passion that Dougie has always brought to his football and the regard he has for Cowdenbeath FC.”

