Cowdenbeath name former fans’ favourite Dougie Hill as their new manager

Cowdenbeath have named former fans’ favourite Dougie Hill as their new manager.

The 39-year-old takes over at Central Park following the departure of Calum Elliot for Bonnyrigg Rose in March.

Ex-Dunfermline and East Fife boss Stevie Crawford stepped in temporarily to see the Blue Brazil through to the end of the season.

However, he did not want to be considered for the job permanently, sparking the hunt for Elliot’s long-term successor.

Former Dundee and St Johnstone defender Gary Irvine, who currently coaches with Kilmarnock and the Scottish FA, is known to have been spoken to about the post but did not want to be considered.

And, after a lengthy and in-depth process, the Lowland League outfit have plumped for Hill.

The popular defender was part of the Cowden team that sealed the Third Division title in 2006 and then spent another two camaigns at the club.

Two decades as a player

With three spells at Brechin City and Alloa Athletic, and a season at Dumbarton, he is perhaps best known for his six seasons with Raith Rovers.

Hill lifted the Ramsdens Cup with the Stark’s Park club in 2014 following a famous victory over Rangers at Easter Road.

He saw out nearly two decades as a player in the SPFL after helping Kelty Hearts to win promotion from the Lowland League in 2021 and then the League Two title a year later.

The experienced stopper also penned a short-term deal back at Cowden at the start of this season before joining Lowland League rivals Berwick Rangers.

A club statement said: “The club is very pleased to confirm that, following a series of interviews and discussions, we are now able to announce that Dougie Hill has today accepted the post as the new manager of Cowdenbeath FC.

“Dougie, of course, really needs no introduction to our fans given his long and distinguished playing career, including his core involvement with Cowden’s title-winning success back in 2006 under Mixu Paatelainen – he still treasures that success as a highlight of his career.

“We are sure all Cowden fans will give Dougie a warm welcome and that they too readily appreciate the passion that Dougie has always brought to his football and the regard he has for Cowdenbeath FC.”