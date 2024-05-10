Fife Council to buy four brand new family homes amid increasing demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council to buy four brand new family homes amid increasing demand

The decision was made in private to help meet "relentless pressure" on the housing service.

By Claire Warrender
High Valleyfield houses where Fife Council has bought four family homes
The High Valleyfield homes while under construction. Catherines Wynd is on the left. Image: Google.

Fife Council is to buy four brand new family homes in a bid to meet high demand.

The three-bedroom properties in High Valleyfield will help reducing the waiting list for families in need of larger rental houses in west Fife.

The houses are within a single terraced block in Catherines Wynd, said to be a popular area.

Housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton said the pressure on the council’s housing service is relentless.

This is despite Fife having one of the UK’s largest social housebuilding programmes, delivering over 7,400 houses since 2012.

The Labour councillor said: “To help meet that increasing demand, it’s vital we continue to engage with private sector landowners, land agents and developers, as well as developing land and buildings the council already owns.

Council decision to buy new homes is ‘value for money’

The decision to buy was agreed in private during the council’s cabinet committee on Thursday.

And Ms Hamilton added: “In this case, I’m pleased we have agreed to acquire these much-needed houses that can be quickly allocated to waiting families.

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton.
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton says the council will buy new homes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“There are no council housing developments proposed for the village in the next few years and the acquisition of these high-quality homes represents value for money for our affordable housing programme.”

Fife Council declared a housing emergency in March.

The move followed a cut to Scottish Government funding for the affordable housing programme.

And councillors raised concerns over the impact it would have on the number of affordable homes the council could provide.

Conversation