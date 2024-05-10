Man admits smashing Dunfermline Sheriff Court windows with mallet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man admits smashing Dunfermline Sheriff Court windows with mallet

The 35-year-old broke glass windows and panels in a wrecking spree on Wednesday.

By Jamie McKenzie
Boguslaw Lach
Boguslaw Lach admitted smashing windows at Dunfermline Sheriff Court earlier this week.

A man has admitted smashing his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with a mallet.

Boguslaw Lach, 35, broke windows and door glass panels at the court during his rampage on Wednesday afternoon.

It cams after a police officer was injured in another, unconnected, incident at the court on Tuesday.

One eyewitness to Wednesday’s intruder told The Courier she was leaving the toilet when she saw Lach smashing the glass panels in the doors at the main entrance.

She said she thought he initially had guns due to the “loud banging noise” and “just bolted” into one of the courtrooms, the main doors to which were then locked.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court hammer attack aftermath
A large windo to the left of the entrance was smashed, as well as other glass panels. Image: DC Thomson

Lach, of Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, was arrested and charged following the incident and appeared from custody at the same court on Thursday afternoon to admit breaching the peace.

He admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner, smashing windows and glass panels with a mallet.

Freed on bail

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Lach, aided by a Polish interpreter in court, has been subject to various hospital admissions throughout the years and on a community compulsion order since 2016.

Ms Westwood said a mental health team assessed her client on Thursday as being fit for court.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat tendered a schedule of previous convictions to the court.

However, the circumstances of the offence were not read out.

Boguslaw Lach
Boguslaw Lach  was freed on bail.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Lach: “Ordinarily I would remand someone pleading guilty to this in custody.

“I am not going to do that because of your particular health issues.”

The sheriff said she would call for a social work report and psychiatric assessment and released him on bail on standard conditions.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 3 to obtain the reports.

Broken glass strewn about

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s incident, police taped off the main entrance to the court building.

Multiple glass panels had been smashed on the court’s main doors and on the doors leading into the main foyer and reception area.

Broken glass was strewn across the floor inside the building.

Damage to Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Police tape across the entrance on Wednesday.

A mallet was seen lying on the floor in the court’s foyer area in the minutes after the episode.

One of the building’s windows, to the left of the main entrance, was left with a gaping hole in it.

By Thursday, the broken windows had been covered.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Jack Thomson
Fife driver banned for 'full speed' Perthshire junction crash that injured three
Cupar sex offender David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.
Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach
Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini.
Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped
Christopher Sharp, known as Sherps.
Dundee rapper Sherps convicted of cannabis dealing again
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — £40k of dodgy cash in carrier bags
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Perth dealer jailed for role in Liverpool heroin operation
Cannabis in car
Police hunting Dunfermline boy racers caught parked car cannabis smoker