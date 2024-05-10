Special Dundee art exhibition honours those impacted by asbestos illnesses

Families from across Scotland gathered at special art exhibition in Dundee honouring those who have been impacted by asbestos-related illnesses.

Organised by charity Asbestos Action, in partnership with law firm Digby Brown, the exhibition featured 10 portraits of people who are either living with, or have died from, diseases related to the toxic material.

Among those in attendance at the event, which was held at Chamber East on Panmure Street on Thursday, was 79-year-old Fife woman Margaret Robertson.

She lost her husband Douglas to an asbestos related condition – Mesothelioma – 12 years ago.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body’s organs.

Douglas was exposed to asbestos whilst working as an apprentice engineer at Rosyth dockyard.

“It’s a vile disease’

“We had never heard of the illness and it was the worst one you can get”, Margaret said.

“It was a vile disease and it’s devastating to lose someone so close to you.

“My husband is no longer here but he was a real human being who lived and loved – he was a hard working family man.

“It was very emotional (seeing the painting) – the likeness is very real.”

Margaret also praised the support she and her three daughters received from Asbestos Action in the aftermath of her husband’s diagnosis.

She said: “When we first knew he had the illness, I remember thinking to myself what are we going to do. But immediately we got support from Asbestos Action.

“They came and visited us and told us exactly what we could do and what would be provided – the support was second to none.

Douglas’ daughter Gayle, 50, added: “We always try and come to the (Asbestos Action) meetings.

“And by going to these meeting you can see the numbers are still rising.”

The portraits were painted by artist Craig Semple, whose own family has been impacted by asbestos related illness.

He said: “One of the subjects of the paintings is my uncle, so there is a personal element to it.

“Individually they are just a portrait but collectively, it becomes a powerful image.

“It shows the devastation that asbestos has caused across Scotland and still does.”