McDaniel’s pub in Dundee city centre reopens with new name and menu

A Dundee city centre pub has reopened with a new name and menu after being given a revamp.

The former McDaniel’s pub on Whitehall Crescent has been transformed into Three Pelicans by publican AJ McMenemy.

It comes after McDaniel’s closed when the previous landlords retired.

The pub is advertising a new menu in its window featuring a range of “classic” dishes.

These include lasagne, scampi and chips, chicken Caesar salad and hot chicken sandwiches.

Three Pelicans is also offering breakfast and brunch dishes.

‘Journey of exploration’ as Three Pelicans pub opens in Dundee

Operations manager AJ told The Courier: “When the venue became available following the retirement of previous owners, we were approached to take on what we know as one of the longest-running city centre pubs in Dundee with an amazing history and a place in the hearts of the people of Dundee.

“It’s been a journey of exploration as we have begun to unearth some of the bar’s original features and the tales attached to each of them.”

AJ says several factors inspired the name – including being near the water, which is a pelican’s habitat, and the bird’s fondness for socialising.

He added: “We’ve taken the opportunity to create a cosy atmosphere with warm colours and rich lighting over the course of a two-week renovation.

“We have further touches to add over the coming weeks with the introduction of new services and additional items of decor, adding to the cosy atmosphere we’ve already been able to establish.”

There are also plans to show televised sport.

A total of 12 jobs have been created with the venture.

The news comes after another Dundee bar – 3 Session Street – announced its closure.

The cocktail venue has gone into liquidation, according to posts on its social media pages.

The Courier has taken a look at Dundee pubs in bygone years through archive pictures.

We have also been looking at the future of the high street through the Dundee Matters project.