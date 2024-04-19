Dundee city centre pub McDaniel’s set to welcome new tenants after closing

A Dundee city centre pub is set to welcome new tenants next month after closing down.

McDaniel’s on Whitehall Crescent shut on Sunday when the previous landlords retired.

The bar, which was once called Jack Daniel’s, regularly hosted live music.

The Courier understands new operators will move in from next month.

The pub will also undergo a renovation.

McDaniel’s Dundee: Reopening date yet to be revealed

No reopening date has yet been confirmed.

The new tenants have also yet to go public about their plans.

It comes as another bar is set to open in Dundee city centre in the coming weeks.

Firewater, which is already a well-known brand in Glasgow, is aiming to open on Seagate in May.

Other businesses planning to move into the city centre include a newsagent on the corner of Whitehall Street and Nethergate, and Wagamama on Whitehall Street.

A new Bee Inspired clothing shop also opens in the Overgate on Saturday.

However, Greek restaurant Andreou’s, on Nethergate, has announced it is closing next month – prompting one cafe to warn that chains will be the only choice left if people do not support independent businesses.

However, other business owners claim Dundee’s high street “isn’t dying”.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.