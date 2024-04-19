Driver face delays on A9 north of Perth due to van fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Driver face delays on A9 north of Perth due to van fire

The northbound carriageway is restricted.

By Andrew Robson
The northbound carriageway of the A9 at Bankfoot.
The northbound carriageway at Bankfoot. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing delays on the A9 north of Perth due to a van fire.

The northbound carriageway is restricted at Bankfoot following the incident.

Emergency services are at the scene and delays are expected.

Traffic Scotland has asked drivers to use caution on approach.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 10.04am of a van fire near Bankfoot.

“Two appliances were dispatched from Perth and remain at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds at Dewars Centre in Perth.
Olympic and World champions say Perth ice rink is key to future of curling…
Perth High pupils Abbie Ptak and Adam McLaren in running T shirts
Proud cousins join Perth High School cancer run in memory of much-loved former pupil
Dundee students Jitendranath 'Jitu' Karuturi and Chanhakya Bolisetti died in a tragic accident at the Linn of Tummel.
Tributes paid to Dundee students who died in Perthshire waterfall tragedy
The A822 and A826 by Milton
Highland Perthshire roads closed after crash
Steven and Laura sitting in the garden with a selection of Sicilian wines from La Sicilyana.
Flood-hit Perthshire bistro says cheers to new online wine business
New County hotel exterior with boards over window and building looking neglected
Perth fire tragedy hotel stripped of its licence
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Etape Caledonia will return to Pitlochry in 2024.
Etape Caledonia: Date and routes announced for 2024 Perthshire cycling event
Linn of Tummel in Perthshire.
Two men, 22 and 26, die at waterfall in Highland Perthshire
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…