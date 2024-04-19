Driver face delays on A9 north of Perth due to van fire

Drivers are facing delays on the A9 north of Perth due to a van fire.

The northbound carriageway is restricted at Bankfoot following the incident.

Emergency services are at the scene and delays are expected.

Traffic Scotland has asked drivers to use caution on approach.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 10.04am of a van fire near Bankfoot.

“Two appliances were dispatched from Perth and remain at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

