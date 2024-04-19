Dundee mum reveals the song that kept her going through cancer treatment after meeting popstar Pixie Lott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mum reveals the song that kept her going through cancer treatment after meeting popstar Pixie Lott

Shannon Maya Lamb, from Broughty Ferry, says the classic hit "was a sign from my grandparents, telling me everything was going to be OK".

By Andrew Robson
Dundee mum Shannon Lamb with Pixie Lott outside Battersea Power Station.
Shannon Lamb with Pixie Lott outside Battersea Power Station. Image: Cancer Research UK

A Dundee mum has revealed the song that helped her through her cancer treatment after meeting popstar Pixie Lott.

Shannon Maya Lamb, 29, from Broughty Ferry, found out she was pregnant with her son shortly after being diagnosed with the disease for the second time.

Shannon first discovered she had cancer in 2020 and has lost part of her right lung and her left ovary and fallopian tube through various treatments.

Dundee mum meets Pixie Lott at Race for Life launch

Shannon – who dreams of becoming a singer – was invited to a special event at the former Battersea Power Station in London on Thursday as Cancer Research UK launched this year’s Race for Life events.

She spoke about the important role music played during her treatment.

She said: “Music was a lifeline for me during my cancer journey – it helped me find strength during the darkest of times.

Shannon with son Hunter Taylor.
Shannon with her son Hunter Taylor. Image: Cancer Research UK

“It’s been brilliant to meet Pixie Lott and ask her what music means to her.

“She’s inspired me to follow my dream to have a career as a singer.”

Shannon was invited as a special guest as the cancer charity unveiled Plays for Life – a new initiative which allows Race for Life participants to submit meaningful songs to a playlist.

‘Sweet Caroline would pop up randomly during my cancer treatment’

The Dundee mum said: “If I had to choose one favourite song to add to the playlist it would be Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

“From the moment I was diagnosed, to where I am today – the song signifies a much deeper connection for me.

“My gran and grandad absolutely loved it. They would always play it when I was a kid growing up.

“I started to notice at any fearful times throughout my cancer journey that Sweet Caroline would just pop up randomly on the radio in the car or even at the hospital.

“The song began to follow me around, especially at distressing times or those moments that were of significant importance – like my lung surgery for instance.

“I remember being in the car, while 16 weeks pregnant and I just didn’t want to face going in for the surgery.

“We were five minutes away from the hospital and all of a sudden the song came on the radio.

Shannon has undergone chemotherapy and endured stem cell transplants.
Shannon has undergone chemotherapy and endured stem cell transplants. Image: Cancer Research UK

“I just smiled and felt instantly protected and safe as I knew it was a sign from my grandparents, telling me everything was going to be OK.

“When I was discharged from the ward after my lung surgery, lo and behold, Sweet Caroline was playing in the waiting room.

“I found solace through listening to this song and it really helped me through tough times both mentally and physically.

‘It was a reminder my grandparents were guiding me through the storm’

“At every MRI scan I would go to, I’d ask for Neil Diamond to be played.

“This helped me keep strength and gave me great courage and comfort.

“It was a constant reminder that my grandparents were guiding me through the storm.”

Shannon previously revealed she plans to marry her fiance Mark Taylor in October this year – carrying her “miracle son” down the aisle.

Race for Life returns to Dundee on Sunday June 16.

Conversation