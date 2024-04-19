Dundee mum reveals the song that kept her going through cancer treatment after meeting popstar Pixie Lott

A Dundee mum has revealed the song that helped her through her cancer treatment after meeting popstar Pixie Lott.

Shannon Maya Lamb, 29, from Broughty Ferry, found out she was pregnant with her son shortly after being diagnosed with the disease for the second time.

Shannon first discovered she had cancer in 2020 and has lost part of her right lung and her left ovary and fallopian tube through various treatments.

Dundee mum meets Pixie Lott at Race for Life launch

Shannon – who dreams of becoming a singer – was invited to a special event at the former Battersea Power Station in London on Thursday as Cancer Research UK launched this year’s Race for Life events.

She spoke about the important role music played during her treatment.

She said: “Music was a lifeline for me during my cancer journey – it helped me find strength during the darkest of times.

“It’s been brilliant to meet Pixie Lott and ask her what music means to her.

“She’s inspired me to follow my dream to have a career as a singer.”

Shannon was invited as a special guest as the cancer charity unveiled Plays for Life – a new initiative which allows Race for Life participants to submit meaningful songs to a playlist.

‘Sweet Caroline would pop up randomly during my cancer treatment’

The Dundee mum said: “If I had to choose one favourite song to add to the playlist it would be Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

“From the moment I was diagnosed, to where I am today – the song signifies a much deeper connection for me.

“My gran and grandad absolutely loved it. They would always play it when I was a kid growing up.

“I started to notice at any fearful times throughout my cancer journey that Sweet Caroline would just pop up randomly on the radio in the car or even at the hospital.

“The song began to follow me around, especially at distressing times or those moments that were of significant importance – like my lung surgery for instance.

“I remember being in the car, while 16 weeks pregnant and I just didn’t want to face going in for the surgery.

“We were five minutes away from the hospital and all of a sudden the song came on the radio.

“I just smiled and felt instantly protected and safe as I knew it was a sign from my grandparents, telling me everything was going to be OK.

“When I was discharged from the ward after my lung surgery, lo and behold, Sweet Caroline was playing in the waiting room.

“I found solace through listening to this song and it really helped me through tough times both mentally and physically.

‘It was a reminder my grandparents were guiding me through the storm’

“At every MRI scan I would go to, I’d ask for Neil Diamond to be played.

“This helped me keep strength and gave me great courage and comfort.

“It was a constant reminder that my grandparents were guiding me through the storm.”

Shannon previously revealed she plans to marry her fiance Mark Taylor in October this year – carrying her “miracle son” down the aisle.

Race for Life returns to Dundee on Sunday June 16.