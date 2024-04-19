Retail chain Greens to open Aberdour shop

Convenience store chain Greens has announced it is opening a new shop in Fife.

The Kirkcaldy-based retailer – which already has 21 stores across Scotland – will open an outlet in Aberdour in the coming months.

The newly built High Street unit was originally earmarked for a Co-op but those plans never materialised.

An announcement from Greens on Facebook said: “Hey Aberdour, we are extremely pleased and excited to announce that your brand new, local Greens store is coming soon.

Greens seeks shop assistants for new Aberdour shop

“Greens retail run a chain of award-winning convenience stores and post offices throughout Scotland.

“Our stores operate as our own Greens fascia, working in partnership with Nisa as well as many other concession partners including Fisher and Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.

“We are on the hunt for talented, hard-working and confident shop assistants, team leaders and managers to join our team.”

Councillors originally approved the £550,000 redevelopment of the old Woodside Garage site in 2019.

Co-op was lined up to open a new store in 2021 but the property has remained vacant.

The arrival of Greens to Aberdour has been welcomed by locals.

One resident wrote: “Greens are a class family-run company, good wee addition to the village.”

Another posted: “Great news.”