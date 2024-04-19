Retail chain Greens to open Aberdour shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Retail chain Greens to open Aberdour shop

The Kirkcaldy-based retailer already has 21 outlets across Scotland.

By Neil Henderson
Greens convenience store to open in vacant Aberdour shop premises.
Greens will open in a newly built site in Aberdour. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Convenience store chain Greens has announced it is opening a new shop in Fife.

The Kirkcaldy-based retailer – which already has 21 stores across Scotland – will open an outlet in Aberdour in the coming months.

The newly built High Street unit was originally earmarked for a Co-op but those plans never materialised.

An announcement from Greens on Facebook said: “Hey Aberdour, we are extremely pleased and excited to announce that your brand new, local Greens store is coming soon.

Greens seeks shop assistants for new Aberdour shop

“Greens retail run a chain of award-winning convenience stores and post offices throughout Scotland.

“Our stores operate as our own Greens fascia, working in partnership with Nisa as well as many other concession partners including Fisher and Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.

“We are on the hunt for talented, hard-working and confident shop assistants, team leaders and managers to join our team.”

The newly built property was originally earmarked for Co-op.
The site was originally earmarked for a Co-op. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Councillors originally approved the £550,000 redevelopment of the old Woodside Garage site in 2019.

Co-op was lined up to open a new store in 2021 but the property has remained vacant.

The arrival of Greens to Aberdour has been welcomed by locals.

One resident wrote: “Greens are a class family-run company, good wee addition to the village.”

Another posted: “Great news.”

