Dundee cafe warns ‘chains will be only choice left’ after independent restaurant announces closure

A Dundee cafe has warned that chains will be the only choice left if locals do not support independent businesses.

The owners of the Flame Tree Cafe have issued the warning after the announcement that Andreou’s Bistro is closing next month.

Owner Andrew McDonald confirmed the Greek-inspired eatery on Nethergate will shut in mid to late May after finding it difficult to keep the venue running on top of his Arbroath branch.

Responding on Facebook, Flame Tree Cafe – based on Exchange Street – wrote: “Another fantastic restaurant closing in Dundee.

‘Please support your independent businesses’

“Please support your independent businesses working so hard to provide great food, service, atmosphere and jobs!

“Yes, the chains have their appeal, but at this rate, they will be the only choice.”

Other favourites like Mexcian restaurant Loco Rita’s have shut in recent weeks.

One of Britain’s biggest restaurant chains, Wagamama, is preparing to move into Dundee this summer.

Mr McDonald said he was closing Andreou’s in Dundee because of the mental, physical and financial toll it had taken on him.

He will continue to run his restaurant in Arbroath.

Responding to his post, customers told of their sadness.

One wrote: “It takes a lot of guts to open a business and your business was very successful.

“It’s so hard these days and we have been in business for 20+ years. (These are) is the hardest times we have ever been in.”

Another said the closure was “a great loss to Dundee’s restaurant landscape”.

One other customer posted: “You only have to look at all the great awards you have won to realise that you are definitely not a failure.

“We have supported you since you first opened in Arbroath and have eaten several times in Dundee.

“Both have provided great food and service and this is all down to your excellent management.

“Dundee’s loss will be Arbroath’s gain.”

The Courier columnist Rebecca Baird has also given Mr McDonald her support, saying he should not consider closure a failure.

