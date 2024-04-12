Dundee cafe warns ‘chains will be only choice left’ after independent restaurant announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cafe warns ‘chains will be only choice left’ after independent restaurant announces closure

"Please support your independent businesses working so hard to provide great food, service, atmosphere and jobs."

By Neil Henderson
Andreou's bistro on Nethergate will close next month.
Andreou's Bistro on Nethergate will close next month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee cafe has warned that chains will be the only choice left if locals do not support independent businesses.

The owners of the Flame Tree Cafe have issued the warning after the announcement that Andreou’s Bistro is closing next month.

Owner Andrew McDonald confirmed the Greek-inspired eatery on Nethergate will shut in mid to late May after finding it difficult to keep the venue running on top of his Arbroath branch.

Responding on Facebook, Flame Tree Cafe – based on Exchange Street – wrote: “Another fantastic restaurant closing in Dundee.

‘Please support your independent businesses’

“Please support your independent businesses working so hard to provide great food, service, atmosphere and jobs!

“Yes, the chains have their appeal, but at this rate, they will be the only choice.”

Other favourites like Mexcian restaurant Loco Rita’s have shut in recent weeks.

One of Britain’s biggest restaurant chains, Wagamama, is preparing to move into Dundee this summer.

Mr McDonald said he was closing Andreou’s in Dundee because of the mental, physical and financial toll it had taken on him.

He will continue to run his restaurant in Arbroath.

Responding to his post, customers told of their sadness.

The Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street.
The Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

One wrote: “It takes a lot of guts to open a business and your business was very successful.

“It’s so hard these days and we have been in business for 20+ years. (These are) is the hardest times we have ever been in.”

Another said the closure was “a great loss to Dundee’s restaurant landscape”.

One other customer posted: “You only have to look at all the great awards you have won to realise that you are definitely not a failure.

Andreou's owner Andrew McDonald
Andrew McDonald has announced plans to close Andreou’s in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We have supported you since you first opened in Arbroath and have eaten several times in Dundee.

“Both have provided great food and service and this is all down to your excellent management.

“Dundee’s loss will be Arbroath’s gain.”

The Courier columnist Rebecca Baird has also given Mr McDonald her support, saying he should not consider closure a failure.

The Courier’s high street tracker is keeping tabs on all the empty units in the main city centre streets.

