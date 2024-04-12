Man, 20, forced to ground by police after ‘disturbance’ in Fife

A man was forced to the ground by police after an alleged disturbance in Fife.

Officers were called to Grange Road, near Pitreavie Business Park – between Dunfermline and Rosyth – at around 9.30am on Friday after “concern for a person”.

Pictures and video taken from the scene showed officers bundling the man to the ground before he was put into a police van.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 9.30am on Friday we were called to a concern for a person on Grange Road, between Dunfermline and Rosyth.

“Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a disturbance.

“He is due to appear at court at a later date.”