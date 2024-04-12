Fife Man, 20, forced to ground by police after ‘disturbance’ in Fife Officers were called to Grange Road, between Dunfermline and Rosyth, on Friday morning. By Andrew Robson April 12 2024, 2:26pm April 12 2024, 2:26pm Share Man, 20, forced to ground by police after ‘disturbance’ in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4947604/man-arrested-disturbance-dunfermline-rosyth/ Copy Link Police arresting the 20-year-old. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A man was forced to the ground by police after an alleged disturbance in Fife. Officers were called to Grange Road, near Pitreavie Business Park – between Dunfermline and Rosyth – at around 9.30am on Friday after “concern for a person”. Pictures and video taken from the scene showed officers bundling the man to the ground before he was put into a police van. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 9.30am on Friday we were called to a concern for a person on Grange Road, between Dunfermline and Rosyth. “Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a disturbance. “He is due to appear at court at a later date.”