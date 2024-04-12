Woman suing sheriff from Dundee for ‘sexual harassment’ cannot also sue Lord Advocate, judges rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman suing sheriff from Dundee for ‘sexual harassment’ cannot also sue Lord Advocate, judges rule

The woman had sought to bring Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC into her legal action but has been blocked by senior law lords.

By James Mulholland
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.

A woman who claims she was sexually harassed by a sheriff in Dundee has lost a bid to sue Scotland’s most senior law officer.

A female lawyer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, decided to sue Sheriff Jack Brown over claims he repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards her.

She also tried to sue the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC – for, it is believed, £120,000 – as being “vicariously liable” for Sheriff Brown’s alleged actions.

Last year, at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, judge Lord Clark concluded it was appropriate for the woman to sue the Lord Advocate, as well as Sheriff Brown.

However, Ms Bain’s legal team believed law showed the judiciary in Scotland are completely independent from the Scottish Government and the Crown.

They told the Inner House of the Court of Session – Scotland’s highest civil appeal court – the constitutional relationship between the Crown and the judiciary meant the Lord Advocate could not be held liable for Sheriff Brown’s alleged actions and Lord Clark was mistaken.

The judgement

In a 30-page written judgement published by the court on Friday, Lord Doherty, who sat with colleagues Lord Boyd of Duncansby and Lady Wise, agreed.

He wrote about the role of the Crown Proceedings Act 1947 which determines the circumstances allowing actions against the State to be taken.

Sheriff Jack Brown.
Sheriff Jack Brown.

Lord Doherty concluded the Lord Advocate had no control over judicial office holders as they were independent from the State so the matter could not proceed.

He wrote: “In our view, because of the absence of control by the Crown over them, judicial office-holders are not Crown servants for the purposes of the 1947 Act.

“They are officers of the Crown.

“Judicial independence is a fundamental principle of our constitutional law.

“The judiciary is a branch of government separate from and independent of both the legislature and the executive.

“There are two dimensions to judicial independence, the individual judge’s adjudicative independence, and the judiciary’s institutional independence from the other branches of government, in particular the executive.

“The upholding of both dimensions is essential to the rule of law.”

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain is the head of Scotland's prosecution service.
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is the head of Scotland’s prosecution service. Image: PA

He said the long-standing convention government ministers must uphold the independence of the judiciary has been formalised statute.

“The lack of control by the Scottish Government and the importance of maintaining judicial independence (both actual and perceived) are cogent factors which weigh heavily against judicial office-holders being akin to employees.”

Allegations go back six years

Sheriff Brown set up his own legal practice in Dundee in 1996 and has been a sheriff since 2005.

Sheriff Brown – who sat at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from 2016 – has been suspended since 2018.

A disciplinary tribunal is currently investigating the claims made by the woman.

The woman – who has been identified as X – had made allegations Sheriff Brown had acted inappropriately towards her four times.

She claimed on of the occasions he touched her bottom.

He was arrested and charged in relation to the allegations in January 2019 but prosecutors dropped the case three months later.

