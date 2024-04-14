Newsagents set to open in prominent Dundee city centre site empty for 4 years

A newsagent is set to open in a prominent Dundee city centre site that has been empty for nearly four years.

The former cafe and bank unit on the corner of Nethergate and Whitehall Street is undergoing a refurbishment.

It has been covered with City News Xpress branding.

It is understood the owners of Summerton Newsagents, in the Keiller Centre, are behind the venture.

An opening date is still to be confirmed.

Planning applications have been lodged for the shop in recent months, including the installation of an ATM.

The outlet was previously home to Crust Etc before it shut in 2020.

Prior to that, it was home to Santander and Bradford & Bingley banks.

It is one of a number of outlets in the city centre that have been vacant long-term.

News of the opening comes as clothing firm Bee Inspired, launched by former Dundee and Dundee United player Steven Robb, opens in the Overgate next week.

Just a few yards away, Wagamama is moving into the former Mozza restaurant site.

However, the nearby Andreou’s Bistro restaurant is to close its doors next month.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.