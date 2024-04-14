Broughty Ferry mansion that was turned into cannabis factory set to go to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry mansion that was turned into cannabis factory set to go to auction

The listed property will come to auction on Monday at a knock-down price.

By Neil Henderson
The property on Victoria Road, Broughy Ferry will go to auction.
The property on Victoria Road, Broughy Ferry will go to auction. Image: Savills

A five-bedroom mansion in Broughty Ferry – once used as a cannabis factory – is to go under the auctioneer’s hammer on Monday.

The impressive detached property, situated on Victoria Road, is open to bidders with a vastly reduced starting price of £550,000.

Property experts Savills are handling the sale and describe the property as a “unique development opportunity”.

They added that the eventual buyers will have a rare chance to step into a partly completed project.

Aerial shot of the property and the surrounding grounds.
Aerial shot of the property and the surrounding grounds. Image: Savills

“Most of the work already done by the current owners,” added Savills.

It comes 16 months after the then vacant property had been at the centre of a police investigation into the cultivation of cannabis, with two men later jailed.

Indoor swimming pool

Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved detail to the exterior.

In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at the entrance to the property.

The listed property comes to auction on Monday.
The listed property comes to auction on Monday. Image: Savills

It also comes complete with it’s very own indoor swimming pool.

A sizeable amount of the internal renovation work has already taken place by the current owners.

Property value

Therefore, agents, Savills think the sale will prove of particular interest to builders and developers, as well as owner occupiers.

The house had previously been publicly valued at £1.4m but is starting out at Monday’s auction at a huge reduction.

Another aerial image of 42 Victoria Rd, Broughty Ferry.
Another aerial image of 42 Victoria Rd, Broughty Ferry. Image: Savills
The property in Broughty Ferry.

Last December, we told how a pair of drug dealers converted the stately Ferry home in into a gigantic cannabis cultivation.

A raid found over 600 cannabis plants with a value of £649,000 inside.

Two men, Flogerd Baqli, 26, and Ronald Licci, 22, were later found guilty and jailed following the police investigation.

