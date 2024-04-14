Broughty Ferry mansion that was turned into cannabis factory set to go to auction

A five-bedroom mansion in Broughty Ferry – once used as a cannabis factory – is to go under the auctioneer’s hammer on Monday.

The impressive detached property, situated on Victoria Road, is open to bidders with a vastly reduced starting price of £550,000.

Property experts Savills are handling the sale and describe the property as a “unique development opportunity”.

They added that the eventual buyers will have a rare chance to step into a partly completed project.

“Most of the work already done by the current owners,” added Savills.

It comes 16 months after the then vacant property had been at the centre of a police investigation into the cultivation of cannabis, with two men later jailed.

Indoor swimming pool

Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved detail to the exterior.

In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at the entrance to the property.

It also comes complete with it’s very own indoor swimming pool.

A sizeable amount of the internal renovation work has already taken place by the current owners.

Property value

Therefore, agents, Savills think the sale will prove of particular interest to builders and developers, as well as owner occupiers.

The house had previously been publicly valued at £1.4m but is starting out at Monday’s auction at a huge reduction.

Last December, we told how a pair of drug dealers converted the stately Ferry home in into a gigantic cannabis cultivation.

A raid found over 600 cannabis plants with a value of £649,000 inside.

Two men, Flogerd Baqli, 26, and Ronald Licci, 22, were later found guilty and jailed following the police investigation.