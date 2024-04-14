Arbroath DJ ‘starstruck’ after being invited to play with Fatboy Slim

An Arbroath DJ has told of the moment he was invited to open for Fatboy Slim at a festival.

Jordan Wyness, who performs as Van Damn, travelled to Austria to support the dance legend at the Snowbombing festival in Mayrhofen.

He received an invite to join Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – after releasing three tracks on his label, Southern Fried.

Jordan admits he was “starstruck” – but that the Praise You icon was easy to talk to.

Fatboy Slim ‘really class’ with Arbroath DJ

He told The Courier: “I got to play his festival in Minehead, after which I got asked to fly out to Austria to get the room warmed up by the man himself.

“For being a complete icon, he’s completely down to earth and really class to speak to.

“He’s still one of the only DJs I have met over the years where I really do still get quite starstruck with, even though he’s so down to earth and puts you at ease.

“I’ve actually recorded a podcast which is due to be out soon in celebration of his label’s 500th release.”

Other well-known acts who performed at the festival included Hannah Wants, Ewan McVicar and former Dundee University student Kilimanjaro.

Jordan said: “Honestly, that festival was so different to anything I’ve experienced.

“The vibe was incredible and the room filled out within 15 minutes.

“The support out there from Scottish folk was class too – there were Saltires waving right at the front.

“It puts you at ease as it can be a bit nerve-wracking.

“I do love a wee dark sweaty club though. You’ve just got to bring the big energy and hope the crowd meet you halfway.”

Arbroath DJ’s dream to play with more big stars

Jordan says he has aspirations to appear with other big names.

He added: “The dream is to go ‘back to back’ with Paul Woolford at some point.

“I’d love to warm up for someone like the Chemical Brothers too, they’re pioneers and their sounds are a big inspiration for me.”

Tayside fans will be able to see Jordan when he appears at Dundee Dance Event (DDE) in May.

