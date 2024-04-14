Arbroath DJ ‘starstruck’ after being invited to play with Fatboy Slim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath DJ ‘starstruck’ after being invited to play with Fatboy Slim

Jordan Wyness, known as Van Damn, says the dance legend was "completely down to earth" when he performed in Austria.

By Ben MacDonald
Jordan met Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, in Austria
Jordan Wyness with Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim. Image: Jordan Wyness

An Arbroath DJ has told of the moment he was invited to open for Fatboy Slim at a festival.

Jordan Wyness, who performs as Van Damn, travelled to Austria to support the dance legend at the Snowbombing festival in Mayrhofen.

He received an invite to join Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – after releasing three tracks on his label, Southern Fried.

Jordan admits he was “starstruck” – but that the Praise You icon was easy to talk to.

Fatboy Slim ‘really class’ with Arbroath DJ

He told The Courier: “I got to play his festival in Minehead, after which I got asked to fly out to Austria to get the room warmed up by the man himself.

“For being a complete icon, he’s completely down to earth and really class to speak to.

“He’s still one of the only DJs I have met over the years where I really do still get quite starstruck with, even though he’s so down to earth and puts you at ease.

“I’ve actually recorded a podcast which is due to be out soon in celebration of his label’s 500th release.”

Other well-known acts who performed at the festival included Hannah Wants, Ewan McVicar and former Dundee University student Kilimanjaro.

Jordan also performed at Cook’s festival in Minehead. Image: Cultivate Aberdeen

Jordan said: “Honestly, that festival was so different to anything I’ve experienced.

“The vibe was incredible and the room filled out within 15 minutes.

“The support out there from Scottish folk was class too – there were Saltires waving right at the front.

“It puts you at ease as it can be a bit nerve-wracking.

“I do love a wee dark sweaty club though. You’ve just got to bring the big energy and hope the crowd meet you halfway.”

Arbroath DJ’s dream to play with more big stars

Jordan says he has aspirations to appear with other big names.

He added: “The dream is to go ‘back to back’ with Paul Woolford at some point.

“I’d love to warm up for someone like the Chemical Brothers too, they’re pioneers and their sounds are a big inspiration for me.”

Tayside fans will be able to see Jordan when he appears at Dundee Dance Event (DDE) in May.

The Courier revealed earlier this year how Dundee City Council had turned down the chance to host a potential gig by Fatboy Slim at Slessor Gardens in 2022.

We have compiled a full list of major gigs and festivals taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024

