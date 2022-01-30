Tayside and Fife concerts 2022: All the major gigs and festivals planned this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Live music is making a spectacular return across Tayside and Fife in 2022 with the region set to host a series of huge concerts and festivals.

After a two-year hiatus for most shows, fans will be able to enjoy performances from legends of pop, rock and dance across the summer months.

With Perth hosting three festivals of its own, the introduction of new events in Dundee and Kirkcaldy, and the return of some old favourites, it is set to be a year to remember for music-lovers.

We have your ultimate guide to the major gigs and festivals taking place in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife in 2022 – and we will keep you updated as more acts and shows are announced.

Dundee Summer Sessions

Where? Slessor Gardens, Dundee.

When? June 11, other dates TBC.

What? Organised by DF Concerts – the firm behind T in the Park and Trnsmt – Dundee Summer Sessions makes its debut in 2022. It joins the already established Summer Sessions shows in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park and Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh, which have featured some of the biggest artists in the world.

Who? Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been announced as the headliner for Summer Sessions, performing on Saturday June 11, supported by up-and-coming indie band Inhaler – featuring the son of U2 legend Bono.

No other acts have been confirmed and DF Concerts has yet to announce how many individual shows will take place in total.

Rewind Festival

Where? Scone Palace, Perth.

When? July 22-24.

What? The 80s-themed festival makes a return to Perth this summer, after a two-year absence due to Covid. The two day-festival is a nostalgia fuelled event weekend, jammed packed with classic acts, and has been a popular staple of the live music scene in Tayside for years.

Who? Holly Johnson (formerly of Frankie Goes to Hollywood), Wet Wet Wet, Billy Ocean, Heaven 17, Nik Kershaw and Bananarama are just a few of the well-known names set to appear at the event.

Otherlands

Where? Scone Palace, Perth.

When? August 19-21.

What? Organised by Fly Promotions, which is behind other similar events, Otherlands promises to be a celebration of culture when it makes its bow at the Perth venue.

The festival will feature a host of different music styles including dance and electronica, and revellers will be able to camp at the site.

Who? The full line-up is still to be confirmed but Jamie XX, Honey Dijon, Tim Misch, Bicep are among those already on the bill.

Party at the Park

Where? South Inch, Perth.

When? June 18-19 (moved from August).

What? Party at the Park was originally planned for Perth two years ago as the sister festival to Party at the Palace, which is held in Linlithgow each year, but has been put off twice because of the pandemic.

Organisers promise a “fun, safe, family-friendly, exciting” event and have recently moved the dates from August to June.

Who? Acts originally named on the line-up included bands like Kaiser Chiefs, The Charlatans and Ash, along with comedy acts including Bill Bailey and Janey Godley. However, organisers say a fresh line-up will be announced for this year shortly.

Breakout Festival

Where? The Promenade, Kirkcaldy.

When? May 27-29.

What? An event that was due to make its debut in October last year, before Covid played its part, Breakout Festival is now being held this May.

Organisers say one of the main aims of the festival is “to celebrate our freedom again and for everyone to have a great time with great music”.

Who? Wet, Wet, Wet, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Hue and Cry, The Skids, Callum Beattie and Sandi Thom make up an eclectic mix of older and newer artists on the bill.

Simply Red

Where? Slessor Gardens, Dundee.

When? July 23.

What? The pop legends are coming to Slessor Gardens after releasing their last album in October. The group, formed in 1985 and led by the iconic Mick Hucknall, are famed for hits like Holding Back the Years and Fairground, and have sold more than 50 million albums.

Paloma Faith

Where? Slessor Gardens, Dundee.

When? July 24.

What? The Brit Award-winning singer, whose hits include Only Love Can Hurt Like This, will make her Dundee debut with her jazz-tinged, soulful pop music.

She previously said: “I’ve been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it’s been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK. I’ve loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my summer 2022 tour.”

Ibiza Orchestra Live

Where? Slessor Gardens, Dundee.

When? May 21.

What? A first for the Waterfront venue, the dance music extravaganza will be arriving in the city in early summer, promising to take revellers on a journey through decades of White Isle classics with a 26-piece orchestra. Singers and DJs will also feature as part of the line-up.

Bonfest

When? April 29-May 1.

Where? Various venues in Kirriemuir.

What? Established to mark the town’s links to Bon Scott, the singer who grew up in Kirriemuir and went on to become the singer of AC/DC.

Scott died in 1980, and in recent years fans have descended on the town for an annual celebration of all things AC/DC and rock.

Who? The line-up is split into main arena bands and pub bands, some of them performing original music and others paying tribute to all things Scott and AC/DC.

Westfest

When? June 12.

Where? Magdalen Green, Dundee.

What? Another regular on the calendar, Westfest – like most other events – has been forced online the last two years due to Covid. But organisers hope to return for their famous Big Sunday event this summer, featuring – among other attractions – a series of live music performances.

Dundee Dance Event

When? May 1-2.

Where? Various venues in Dundee.

What? Another series of shows making a return for 2022, organisers recently confirmed Dundee Dance Event will take place this May.

It features a series of DJ performances across various bars and clubs in the city, attracting thousands of revellers. More details are still to be finalised.