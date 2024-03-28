Illegal driver led police on chase in Kinross housing estate

An illegal driver led police on a “dangerous” chase in a Kinross housing estate, a court has heard.

Provisional licence holder Connor Campbell accelerated away from officers when they pulled him over in the town’s Dalwhamie Street.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 27-year-old mounted a grass verge to get away.

Campbell appeared in the dock and admitted driving a Mitsubishi L200 Warrior dangerously on February 4 2021.

The court heard he repeatedly drove at excessive speeds for the road conditions in an attempt to evade pursuing officers.

Sped towards dead end

Campbell further admitted he only had a provisional driving licence – with no L plates displayed – and was uninsured at the time of the chase.

Prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court: “On this day, the roads were extremely wet with a lot of surface water.

“It was was dark and spray from other vehicles was making visibility poor.”

She said police had cause to pull over the accused’s car on Dalwhamie Street.

“He attempted to drive vehicle into a parking space, while constables activated their blue lights,” Ms Hendry said.

“Officers exited their vehicle to have a word with the accused.

“As they approached, he attempted to put the car into reverse.

“He moved forward, before reversing again.”

Ms Hendry said: “He then sped off towards the dead end of the cul-de-sac.

“The vehicle then mounted a grass verge at speed, causing it to go over onto the next street.”

The court heard Campbell accelerated away as police made their way out of the cul-de-sac with lights flashing and siren sounding.

Driving ban

Before the court heard how the chase progressed, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “I think I’ve heard enough to know that I’ll be calling for background reports in this case.”

He deferred sentencing until next month and told Campbell to comply with social workers.

Campbell was also banned from driving in the interim.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.