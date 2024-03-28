Perth teacher who helped kids with exams must complete course on trust before returning to work

A Perth teacher who helped pupils with their exams has been told he must complete a course on “trust, respect and integrity” before returning to the classroom.

Gavin Milne was previously employed by Perth and Kinross Council at Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.

Several allegations against the business teacher were proven by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) in 2022.

While employed as a teacher at Breadalbane Academy in 2010 and 2011, Mr Milne failed to ensure pupils acted in a “controlled and organised” manner.

This led to an exam “breakdown”, with S4 pupils noted as having similar or identical exam answers.

Perth teacher blamed stress and misunderstanding of guidance for exam issues

Mr Milne – who is now a driver for Glenalmond College and volunteers with the Royal Voluntary Service – also wrongly recorded a unit pass for a pupil while working as a teacher at Perth High School between 2016 and 2017.

As well as this, Mr Milne provided model answers to National 4 and 5 assessment questions, which pupils at Perth High subsequently copied.

During a hearing in February this year, Mr Milne blamed both “stress” and a misinterpretation of the SQA guidance for his actions.

However, he expressed his desire to return to teaching.

The GTCS has now published the outcome of the case.

Perth teacher must undertake course on trust, respect and integrity

The watchdog said that while his actions at Breadalbane came early in his career and were an error of judgement, Mr Milne’s behaviour at Perth High constituted serious misconduct.

He has been given a Conditional Registration Order (CRO) together with a two-year reprimand.

The watchdog said: “Given the seriousness of the teacher’s conduct, the panel decided that it was proportionate and appropriate to impose the reprimand for an aggregated period of two years.

“The panel considered that was a necessary and appropriate period to maintain public confidence in the profession and will also serve to mark the conduct as serious and totally unacceptable.

“It will also serve as a deterrent to the wider profession.”

As a result, Mr Milne must undertake a course in order to improve his knowledge of “updated standards for full registration” – focusing on trust, respect and integrity – within the next 18 months.