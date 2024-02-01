Perth teacher who ‘assisted pupils too much’ during exam in bid to return to classroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth teacher who ‘assisted pupils too much’ during exam in bid to return to classroom

Business teacher Gavin Milne, 56, has blamed stress and a misinterpretation of guidelines for his misconduct.

By Chloe Burrell
Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy.
The teacher was employed Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Google Street View

A Perth teacher who “assisted pupils too much” during an exam has revealed his desire to return to the classroom.

Gavin Milne was previously employed by Perth and Kinross Council at Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.

A series of misconduct allegations against the 56-year-old were proven by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) in 2022.

This included pupils having identical answers during an exam organised by the teacher at Breadalbane.

Mr Milne appeared in front of the watchdog again on Thursday to find out whether he will face any sanctions – during which he blamed “stress” and a misinterpretation of guidance for his misconduct.

Perth teacher’s actions led to exam ‘breakdown’

The GTCS previously found Mr Milne had failed to ensure pupils acted in a “controlled and organised” manner while employed as a teacher at Breadalbane Academy during 2010 and 2011.

This led to an exam “breakdown”, with S4 pupils noted as having similar or identical exam answers.

Mr Milne – who is now a driver for Glenalmond College and volunteers with the Royal Voluntary Service – also wrongly recorded a unit pass for a pupil while working as a teacher at Perth High School between 2016 and 2017.

As well as this, Mr Milne provided model answers to National 4 and 5 assessment questions, which pupils at Perth High subsequently copied.

Perth teacher tells hearing of ‘deep regret’ over exam answers

Following the outcome of the hearing held in May 2022, Mr Milne was deemed as being “dishonest” and “lacking in integrity”.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Milne expressed his “deep regret” at what took place and the impact it has had on pupils, colleagues and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Mr Milne also said he recognised his actions “fell short”, saying the workload and added pressure that came alongside working between schools made the environment “stressful”.

Mr Milne worked at Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “I can assure if I’m ever in a similar situation again, I would immediately take action and reach out.”

He added that he “acted out of character” and that he was trying to assist pupils in his class but “assisted them too much”.

Addressing the incident where pupils had identical exam answers at Breadalbane, Mr Milne said he knew the SQA guidelines on the provision of textbooks and notes – but “I interpreted them in the wrong way”.

‘I gave pupils too much support’

He added: “I gave the pupils too much support. They could have access to the textbook and notes and I felt I was only giving them something they had access to anyway.”

Mr Milne has expressed his hope of returning to the classroom and says he will undergo any training required.

He told the panel he has continued to access and review SQA guidance since his 2022 hearing.

He said: “I have learned that it is important to share problems and not be shy in asking for support.

Breadalbane Academy.

“I hope that it is obvious that with my continued involvement in this process that I want to return to teaching.

“I feel I have much to offer the teaching profession. I have a lot of experience and want to make amends.”

Among the sanctions open to the GTCS is striking Mr Milne off the teaching register.

The hearing will continue on Friday.

Conversation