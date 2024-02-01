Perth teacher who ‘assisted pupils too much’ during exam in bid to return to classroom

A Perth teacher who “assisted pupils too much” during an exam has revealed his desire to return to the classroom.

Gavin Milne was previously employed by Perth and Kinross Council at Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.

A series of misconduct allegations against the 56-year-old were proven by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) in 2022.

This included pupils having identical answers during an exam organised by the teacher at Breadalbane.

Mr Milne appeared in front of the watchdog again on Thursday to find out whether he will face any sanctions – during which he blamed “stress” and a misinterpretation of guidance for his misconduct.

Perth teacher’s actions led to exam ‘breakdown’

The GTCS previously found Mr Milne had failed to ensure pupils acted in a “controlled and organised” manner while employed as a teacher at Breadalbane Academy during 2010 and 2011.

This led to an exam “breakdown”, with S4 pupils noted as having similar or identical exam answers.

Mr Milne – who is now a driver for Glenalmond College and volunteers with the Royal Voluntary Service – also wrongly recorded a unit pass for a pupil while working as a teacher at Perth High School between 2016 and 2017.

As well as this, Mr Milne provided model answers to National 4 and 5 assessment questions, which pupils at Perth High subsequently copied.

Perth teacher tells hearing of ‘deep regret’ over exam answers

Following the outcome of the hearing held in May 2022, Mr Milne was deemed as being “dishonest” and “lacking in integrity”.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Milne expressed his “deep regret” at what took place and the impact it has had on pupils, colleagues and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Mr Milne also said he recognised his actions “fell short”, saying the workload and added pressure that came alongside working between schools made the environment “stressful”.

He said: “I can assure if I’m ever in a similar situation again, I would immediately take action and reach out.”

He added that he “acted out of character” and that he was trying to assist pupils in his class but “assisted them too much”.

Addressing the incident where pupils had identical exam answers at Breadalbane, Mr Milne said he knew the SQA guidelines on the provision of textbooks and notes – but “I interpreted them in the wrong way”.

‘I gave pupils too much support’

He added: “I gave the pupils too much support. They could have access to the textbook and notes and I felt I was only giving them something they had access to anyway.”

Mr Milne has expressed his hope of returning to the classroom and says he will undergo any training required.

He told the panel he has continued to access and review SQA guidance since his 2022 hearing.

He said: “I have learned that it is important to share problems and not be shy in asking for support.

“I hope that it is obvious that with my continued involvement in this process that I want to return to teaching.

“I feel I have much to offer the teaching profession. I have a lot of experience and want to make amends.”

Among the sanctions open to the GTCS is striking Mr Milne off the teaching register.

The hearing will continue on Friday.