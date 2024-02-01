Thursday court round-up — Bus crash ban and cannabis curfew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Bus crash ban and cannabis curfew

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A bus driver who crashed a coach into traffic lights near Ferrytoll park and ride in Fife has been banned from driving.

Daniel Pollock, 27, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving carelessly on junction 1b of the M90 on November 4 last year.

Prosecutor Katie Adams told the court the bus, with three people on board, crashed into a central reservation and hit the lights.

Photographs shared online after the collision show a wrecked traffic light and damage to the front end of a Stagecoach bus.

Ferrytoll bus crash
The bus hit the central reservation. Image: Fife Jammers Facebook.

Pollock, of Lauder Court in Glenrothes, was representing himself in court and said he lost concentration and had been going through a difficult time.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Pollock he must disqualify him as he was driving a vehicle carrying members of the public and has a directly analogous previous conviction and 10 points on his licence as a result.

The sheriff banned Pollock from driving for nine months and fined him £200, taking account of the fact he would likely lose his employment.

Screwdriver ear attack

Kirkcaldy man Paul Bilan has been locked up for almost three years after pleading guilty to a stomach-turning domestic assault. The 35-year-old pushed a screwdriver into his partner’s ear and cut it so badly, a police officer could see through the wound.

Paul Bilan
Paul Bilan has been jailed. Image: Facebook.

Grower re-sentenced

A cannabis farmer has been resentenced after a court heard he was no longer well enough to complete his unpaid work order.

David Taylor was caught with £4,500 worth of illicit plants when police raided his property near Blairadam, Kelty.

The 40-year-old told police he grew the crop to help him calm down, as he suffers from anxiety and depression.

He admitted producing the controlled drug at his then-farm on October 26 2021.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard in February 2023 that police seized seven plants worth about £650 each.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Taylor, who has since moved to Abernethy, returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

His solicitor Linda Clark said his health had deteriorated and he could no longer complete his unpaid work.

Sheriff Alison McKay revoked the order and imposed a six-month daily curfew, from 9pm to 7am.

Samurai scare

A man who walked into a Blairgowrie chemist’s armed with a Samurai sword has been ordered to carry out unpaid work. John McCulloch was high on street Valium when he drew the foot-long blade in front of stunned staff at Davidson’s Pharmacy.

Davidsons, Blairgowrie and John McCulloch
John McCulloch had the Samurai sword in Davidsons chemist in Blairgowrie.

Bridge crash charges

A Fife man has appeared in court accused of causing serious injury by driving the wrong way on the Tay Road Bridge contraflow system.

Robbie Reilley allegedly collided with another vehicle during the incident on September 18 last year.

The 28-year-old allegedly drove a car dangerously on the A92 near the bridge roundabout by entering the northbound contraflow system in the wrong direction.

He is accused of driving southbound in the northbound contraflow before crashing into another vehicle, the female driver of which suffered a cut head.

Reilley, of Walnut Crescent in Methil, appeared on a petition at Dundee Sheriff Court which included an alternative allegation of driving carelessly.

Prosecutors also allege Reilley was driving without a licence or insurance and failed failed to stop after the accident or provide his details.

No plea was offered and Reilley’s was released on bail.

Software lock-out

A Bridge of Allan school finance worker locked management out of their accounts programme after quitting over a pay dispute. Silvius Cornean admitted booting fee-paying Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan out of accounting software which he set up while working there.

Silvius Cornean
Silvius Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Drugs and SIMs

A Perth prisoner jailed for a botched murder bid was caught with a stash of SIM cards and hundreds of pounds worth of drugs.

Reece Govan, 27 – serving eight years for his role in the shooting of a dog walker in Cumbernauld – was found with the contraband as he lay unconscious on his cell floor on the evening of December 29 2022.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possessing 20 SIMs, 4.5g of cocaine, with a prison value of £750, and 6.5g of class C Gabapentinoids – a widely used prescription drug which became illegal to supply or sell in 2019.

Reece Govan. Image: Police Scotland.

Govan’s solicitor said the offence could have an impact on his parole.

Sheriff Alison McKay noted he had a previous conviction for SIM card possession from December.

She imposed a concurrent eight-month sentence, which will not affect his 2030 release date.

Last year, Stirling High Court heard how innocent bystander Michelle Butler was caught in a crossfire and her pet Henry was struck by 25 pellets and killed.

Bridie hotspot break-in bid

A teenage raider used a hammer to cause £3000 worth of damage during an attempted break-in to iconic Forfar bakery Saddlers. Lewis Angus repeatedly struck the front door of Saddlers Bakery on the town’s North Street – famous for its bridies – in a bid to break-in and steal.

Saddlers bridies
Saddlers in Forfar is famous for its bridies.

Positive report

A young vehicle thief has been placed under supervision.

Lewis McKechnie took the vehicle from Craigard Road in Callander on February 8 last year.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 20-year-old, of the town’s Pearl Street, has been on a structured deferred sentence since the beginning of November.

His solicitor said: “It’s a positive report.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton imposed a community payback order lasting 12 months.

