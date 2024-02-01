Fife removals man pushed screwdriver into partner’s ear in terrifying late-night assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife removals man pushed screwdriver into partner’s ear in terrifying late-night assault

Paul Bilan's victim was so badly cut, a police officer could see through her ear.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul Bilan has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Paul Bilan has been jailed. Image: Facebook.

A Kirkcaldy man has been locked up for almost three years after pleading guilty to a stomach-turning sustained domestic assault.

Removals man Paul Bilan took both a knife and a screwdriver to his new partner’s ear after a night of drinking in Glenrothes.

The woman was left permanently disfigured as a result of Bilan’s latest domestic offence.

His solicitor told a court: “I can’t put any sort of gloss on what happened.”

Bilan, 35, was locked up for 32 months.

Gruesome sustained assault

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court noise was heard coming from a property in Altyre Avenue, Glenrothes at around midnight on May 1 last year.

As well as swearing and banging, a male voice was heard to shout “f*** off,” sounding angry and drunk.

Witnesses reported this lasted around five minutes.

A disturbance was then reported at 1.25am after a woman was heard screaming inside the property and a male was heard asking: “Do you want me to hit you even more?”

Paul Bilan attacked the woman with a screwdriver and knife. Image: Facebook.

Police attended shortly after 2am and heard a male shouting from inside.

Officers met Bilan’s victim, who was in tears, her face bruised and swelling.

Bilan was still inside and police could see signs of a disturbance.

After Bilan was arrested, his victim told police he had cut her with a knife and pushed a screwdriver in her ear.

A long laceration could be seen behind the woman’s ear, which was cut open so badly the officer could see through her ear.

She was taken to hospital with a blood-stained discharge from the external auditory canal of her left ear.

Lawyer — Bilan ‘behaved disgracefully’

Perth Prison inmate Bilan pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He admitted kicking the woman on the body, attempting to pull her arms away from her face, repeatedly attempting to strike her on the face with a knife, striking her ear with a knife and pushing a screwdriver into her ear.

Allegations his victim was pregnant at the time were removed from from the charge.

Defending, solicitor David Cranston said both Bilan and his victim were drunk.

“He was in a relationship with this woman for a short time.

“He’d known her years before; a chance meeting led to them catching up.

“She had made it clear to him in the hours before this took place that she wanted more of a relationship.

“What could have been a sensible discussion blew out of all proportion.

“Mr Bilan accepts things became heated and he behaved disgracefully.

“I can’t put any sort of gloss on what happened.”

‘Utterly terrifying’ attack

Mr Cranston said Bilan lives with his mother in Kirkcaldy when at liberty.

He said Bilan, who had been working as a removals man, “clearly has anger management issues and issues with relationships.”

Sheriff Robert More backdated the prison sentence to May 2 last year when Bilan was first remanded and imposed a non-harassment order to protect the victim from any contact for a decade.

He said: “You clearly have a difficulty as far as domestically aggravated offending is concerned.

“I do regard this as being especially serious for a sheriff court.

“This must have been utterly terrifying for the complainer.

Previous domestic conviction

In 2021, Bilan was jailed for three years for another domestic assault.

He unleashed an attack on his partner after she discovered his texts to an ex-girlfriend.

Bilan admitted repeatedly punching the woman on the head, giving her a bloody nose.

He also threatened her with violence while holding a knife.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Silvius Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Finance assistant maliciously locked staff out of Bridge of Allan school's accounting software
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Strip search stash and police injuries
Harry Paris lost control of the lorry on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Speeding driver tipped lorry at busy Dundee roundabout
Ewan McLean will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife plumber admits life-threatening stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar
The robbery happened at the bus stop outside Cowdenbeath's Junction Bar. Image: Google.
Jail for violent pair who robbed student at Cowdenbeath bus stop
Paul Buttler at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Edzell hotel chef in dock after noisy staff party ends in abuse
Former Perth binman Christopher Cruickshank appeared at the sheriff court.
Perthshire binman sacked for sending explicit picture to woman after getting her details from…
Logan Cumming appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Instagram.
Dundee teen's drive-by airgun shooting spree described to court
Encouraging or assisting others to self-harm is now an offence in Scotland. (PA)
Up to five years in prison for self-harm threats under new Scots law
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Donkey slur and driving angry