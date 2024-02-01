Teen’s break-in bid at Forfar bridie hotspot cost bakery bosses £3000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen’s break-in bid at Forfar bridie hotspot cost bakery bosses £3000

Lewis Angus was ordered to complete unpaid work after admitting taking a hammer to the front door of Saddlers in Forfar.

By Ross Gardiner
The attempted break-in at the North Street branch of Saddlers cost the firm £3000. Image: Google.
The attempted break-in at the North Street branch of Saddlers cost the firm £3000. Image: Google.

A teenage nocturnal raider used his father’s hammer to cause £3000 worth of damage during an attempted break-in to iconic Forfar bakery Saddlers.

Lewis Angus repeatedly struck the front door of Saddlers Bakery on the town’s North Street – famous for its bridies – in a bid to break-in and steal.

The first offender returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after previously admitting the June 19 crime.

Confessed to police

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson explained a neighbour heard banging coming from the bakery at around midnight and went to investigate after he saw Angus leaving.

After seeing the damage, he confronted the 19-year-old, who walked away.

Police on mobile patrol caught up with the teenager at 2am and when he was searched, he said: “I hold my hands up, I confess I did it.”

Saddlers later reported the entire front door had to be replaced, costing £3,000.

Saddlers bridies
Saddlers in Forfar is famous for its bridies. Image: DC Thomson.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He accepts full responsibility.

“He was remorseful and embarrassed by his actions.

“He appears, at the time, to have developed substance misuse issues.

“These have now been addressed himself by abstinence.

“He seems to be under the influence. He’s taken his father’s hammer.

“It seems to have been fuelled by hazy thinking relating to substance misuse.

“Hopefully this is an aberration.”

Compensation regret

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Angus, of Victoria Street, Forfar, to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in six months.

He noted jobless Angus would be unable to pay compensation due to having no income.

The sheriff said: “I would like to compensate Saddlers but that’s not realistic.

“You’ve caused a significant amount of damage. I don’t think there’s anything realistically I can do about that.”

He went on:”Hopefully this has been a wake-up call.

“You’re rightly embarrassed.

“I’ve no idea what you thought might be in these premises but you obviously weren’t thinking very clearly.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

