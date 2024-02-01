Private jet diverts from Dundee after circling airport several times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private jet diverts from Dundee after circling airport several times

The aircraft had been due to land in Dundee at around 1pm after flying from Oslo in Norway.

By Ben MacDonald
Plane struggles to land in Dundee
Tracking data showing the private jet's flight over Dundee on Thursday. Image: Flightradar24

A private jet was diverted from Dundee on Thursday after circling the city’s airport several times.

Tracking data from website Flightradar24 showed the flight circling in the city’s airspace at least five times before it flew south.

The plane then left Scotland and flew over England, heading for an unspecified location.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, speculated that the pilot may have faced difficulties landing due to the wind.

Private jet struggles to land in Dundee
The plane circled over Dundee at least five times. Image: Flightradar24

The reason for the jet’s visit to Dundee and its failure to land as planned have not been confirmed.

The aircraft later landed at Luton Airport.

Dundee Airport’s operator Highland and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) told The Courier that with it being a private flight, it is not able to comment.

It is believed that there were no emergencies involved.

The Cessna 680A Citation Latitude, which is registered to NetJets Europe in Portugal and can carry up to nine passengers, has made flights all over the continent in recent days.

According to Flightradar24, the jet had been due to leave Dundee for Aarhus in Denmark later on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after landing from Oslo.

It follows trips to destinations in the likes of Poland, Switzerland, Macedonia, Sweden and England during January.

