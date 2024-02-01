Private jet diverts from Dundee after circling airport several times

A private jet was diverted from Dundee on Thursday after circling the city’s airport several times.

The aircraft had been due to land in Dundee at around 1pm after flying from Oslo in Norway.

Tracking data from website Flightradar24 showed the flight circling in the city’s airspace at least five times before it flew south.

The plane then left Scotland and flew over England, heading for an unspecified location.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, speculated that the pilot may have faced difficulties landing due to the wind.

The reason for the jet’s visit to Dundee and its failure to land as planned have not been confirmed.

The aircraft later landed at Luton Airport.

Dundee Airport’s operator Highland and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) told The Courier that with it being a private flight, it is not able to comment.

It is believed that there were no emergencies involved.

The Cessna 680A Citation Latitude, which is registered to NetJets Europe in Portugal and can carry up to nine passengers, has made flights all over the continent in recent days.

According to Flightradar24, the jet had been due to leave Dundee for Aarhus in Denmark later on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after landing from Oslo.

It follows trips to destinations in the likes of Poland, Switzerland, Macedonia, Sweden and England during January.