Arbroath seal deadline day loan deal for Fleetwood Town prospect

Arbroath have sealed a deadline day loan swoop for Fleetwood Town’s Connor Teale.

The 21-year-old centre back will boost Gayfield boss Jim McIntyre’s defensive options after signing up until the end of the season.

Teale has made eight appearances this season for the Cod Army, who have been managed since December 31 by ex-Dundee hero Charlie Adam.

The deadline day capture is Arbroath’s seventh of the winter transfer window, having already welcomed Max Boruc, Kyle Robinson, Zak Delaney, Adam MacKinnon, Gordon Walker and Innes Murray.

Arbroath currently sit bottom of the Championship on 18 points, two behind ninth placed Queen’s Park.

They are next in action on February 17, away to Dunfermline.