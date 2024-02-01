Arbroath seal deadline day loan deal for Fleetwood Town prospect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath seal deadline day loan deal for Fleetwood Town prospect

Connor Teale has joined the Lichties until the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Fleetwood Town's Connor Teale has bolstered Arbroath's squad. Image: Shutterstock
Fleetwood Town's Connor Teale has bolstered Arbroath's squad. Image: Shutterstock

Arbroath have sealed a deadline day loan swoop for Fleetwood Town’s Connor Teale.

The 21-year-old centre back will boost Gayfield boss Jim McIntyre’s defensive options after signing up until the end of the season.

Teale has made eight appearances this season for the Cod Army, who have been managed since December 31 by ex-Dundee hero Charlie Adam.

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has moved into management. Image: PA
Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam has sent Connor Teale on loan to Arbroath.  Image: PA

The deadline day capture is Arbroath’s seventh of the winter transfer window, having already welcomed Max Boruc, Kyle Robinson, Zak Delaney, Adam MacKinnon, Gordon Walker and Innes Murray.

Arbroath currently sit bottom of the Championship on 18 points, two behind ninth placed Queen’s Park.

They are next in action on February 17, away to Dunfermline.

More from Football

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee on transfer deadline day: Any more ins or outs before the window slams…
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman speaks to the media at Stark's Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.
Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers' finances silence 'lazy' critics as he hails job turning…
Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser, pictured in Charlton colours, has joined Hearts on loan. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer…
Jon McCracken has returned to Dundee. Image: Dundee FC.
Jon McCracken seals Dundee loan return as boss hails 'strong competition' for No 1…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at DC Thomson headquarters
Dundee United’s deadline day: State of play at Tannadice with hours left in transfer…
A picture of the Raith Rovers FC crest at their Stark's Park ground.
Raith Rovers reveal half-season finances and football budget as new owners 'well on way'…
Tannadice Park and Dens Park, seen in an aerial shot, remain side by side in Dundee's Dens Road.
Dundee United and Dundee FC merger talks prompted fan fury 25 years ago
2
Owen Beck
Dundee loan star Owen Beck on 'no-brainer' return, Tony Docherty trust and THAT Jurgen…
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka.
'Nervous' St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka needs to relax, says Craig Levein
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is lining up a deadline day signing. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein closes in on capture of English non-league striker

Conversation