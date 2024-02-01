Dundee City Council approves fresh raft of holiday-let applications despite neighbour objections

Dundee City Council has approved a fresh batch of short-term applications despite neighbour objections.

Four applications – three of which are new – were granted by councillors during a licencing committee meeting on Thursday.

Each was for a secondary letting, where a property someone does not normally live in, such as a second home, is rented out.

The approvals were given despite an objection from a neighbour of 16F Trades Lane, who complained the plans were not appropriate for the area.

Writing in a letter to councillors, the Johnson family, said: “This is a quiet family block, with single people, couples and small children who all live peacefully together.

“It is not an appropriate setting for secondary letting which we presume could lead to it being used for Airbnb short-term lets and lots of strangers coming and going who may not appreciate the family atmosphere and security needs of the building”

But councillors opted to approve the application, with committee convenor Stewart Hunter adding: “I totally understand the objection and the reasons that have been put forward – however they are quite general and not specific to this property.

“There is nothing to suggest that this would be a badly run premise.”

Where are the approved lets?

The approved short-term lets are:

Benny & Santhy Anto, 5 Eastwell Gardens : for 6 people

: for 6 people Clark Anderson Properties Ltd, 9 Nelson Street : for 8 people

: for 8 people James Thornton & Stacey Brown, 36D Castle Street : for 3 people

: for 3 people Bharat Suvarna & Vandana Saraswat, Helen Wood, 16F Trades Lane: for 5 people

The Eastwell Gardens property is currently undergoing renovations, which include gutting and restoring the kitchen and bathroom.

The license was granted on the condition all repairs be completed by the end of March – or the license would be removed.

The “beautiful” holiday escape on Nelson Street was also granted a license, however, the property’s game room, found in the converted loft, will be closed off until work is carried out due to safety concerns.

Since October 1 last year, those running short-term lets in Scotland, including holiday rentals and Airbnbs, need to hold a licence.

Operating without one is a criminal offence and those caught could be hit with a £2,500 fine and a one-year ban from applying for a licence and offering lets.