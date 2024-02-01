Dundee City Council approves fresh raft of holiday-let applications despite neighbour objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council approves fresh raft of holiday-let applications despite neighbour objections

Councillors granted four more short term let licences in the city.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
4 short-term lets, one which is found on Castle Street, have been granted licence. Image: Google maps
4 short-term lets, one which is found on Castle Street, have been granted licence. Image: Google maps

Dundee City Council has approved a fresh batch of short-term applications despite neighbour objections.

Four applications – three of which are new – were granted by councillors during a licencing committee meeting on Thursday.

Each was for a secondary letting, where a property someone does not normally live in, such as a second home, is rented out.

The approvals were given despite an objection from a neighbour of 16F Trades Lane, who complained the plans were not appropriate for the area.

Writing in a letter to councillors, the Johnson family, said: “This is a quiet family block, with single people, couples and small children who all live peacefully together.

“It is not an appropriate setting for secondary letting which we presume could lead to it being used for Airbnb short-term lets and lots of strangers coming and going who may not appreciate the family atmosphere and security needs of the building”

But councillors opted to approve the application, with committee convenor Stewart Hunter adding: “I totally understand the objection and the reasons that have been put forward – however they are quite general and not specific to this property.

“There is nothing to suggest that this would be a badly run premise.”

Where are the approved lets?

The approved short-term lets are:

  • Benny & Santhy Anto, 5 Eastwell Gardens: for 6 people
  • Clark Anderson Properties Ltd, 9 Nelson Street: for 8 people
  • James Thornton & Stacey Brown, 36D Castle Street: for 3 people
  • Bharat Suvarna & Vandana Saraswat, Helen Wood, 16F Trades Lane: for 5 people

The Eastwell Gardens property is currently undergoing renovations, which include gutting and restoring the kitchen and bathroom.

The license was granted on the condition all repairs be completed by the end of March – or the license would be removed.

Games room in the loft of 9 Nelson Street. Image: Booking.com

The “beautiful” holiday escape on Nelson Street was also granted a license, however, the property’s game room, found in the converted loft, will be closed off until work is carried out due to safety concerns.

Since October 1 last year, those running short-term lets in Scotland, including holiday rentals and Airbnbs, need to hold a licence.

Operating without one is a criminal offence and those caught could be hit with a £2,500 fine and a one-year ban from applying for a licence and offering lets.

