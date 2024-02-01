Dundee on transfer deadline day: Any more ins or outs before the window slams shut?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee on transfer deadline day: Any more ins or outs before the window slams shut?

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty spoke to media this afternoon at the club's Gardyne Campus training centre.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

It’s been a busy January at Dens Park but Dundee are set for a quiet transfer deadline day.

Jon McCracken’s return to the club on loan was announced on Thursday morning to make it seven arrivals across the month.

The 23-year-old rejoined on loan from Norwich until the end of the season after starting the campaign at Dens Park.

He left following the arrival of Trevor Carson in August.

Jon McCracken has returned to Dundee. Image: Dundee FC.

McCracken’s arrival sees Tony Docherty’s squad rise to 29 players and departures would normally be expected from a squad list that large.

‘Protect yourself’

However, injury issues around the group make that difficult right now according to the Dundee manager.

The transfer window shuts at 11.30pm on Thursday and the Dundee boss says it’s unlikely there will be any movement in or out.

McCracken is due to be the final arrival of the window.

Asked if any players would be heading out, Docherty replied: “We’re maybe looking at things just now.

Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston. Image: SNS

“But it’s difficult to do that when you play a game the other day and you have eight players out [injured].

“You need to make sure you protect yourself first.

“That is something that will be addressed as a recruitment group.”

Asked whether any players would exit before the deadline, Docherty said: “I don’t think so.”

SPFL rules allow players to go out on loan to lower league clubs until the end of February.

Conversation