Dundee on transfer deadline day: Any more ins or outs before the window slams shut?

It’s been a busy January at Dens Park but Dundee are set for a quiet transfer deadline day.

Jon McCracken’s return to the club on loan was announced on Thursday morning to make it seven arrivals across the month.

The 23-year-old rejoined on loan from Norwich until the end of the season after starting the campaign at Dens Park.

He left following the arrival of Trevor Carson in August.

McCracken’s arrival sees Tony Docherty’s squad rise to 29 players and departures would normally be expected from a squad list that large.

‘Protect yourself’

However, injury issues around the group make that difficult right now according to the Dundee manager.

The transfer window shuts at 11.30pm on Thursday and the Dundee boss says it’s unlikely there will be any movement in or out.

McCracken is due to be the final arrival of the window.

Asked if any players would be heading out, Docherty replied: “We’re maybe looking at things just now.

“But it’s difficult to do that when you play a game the other day and you have eight players out [injured].

“You need to make sure you protect yourself first.

“That is something that will be addressed as a recruitment group.”

Asked whether any players would exit before the deadline, Docherty said: “I don’t think so.”

SPFL rules allow players to go out on loan to lower league clubs until the end of February.