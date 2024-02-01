Jon McCracken seals Dundee loan return as boss hails ‘strong competition’ for No 1 spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jon McCracken seals Dundee loan return as boss hails ‘strong competition’ for No 1 spot

The 23-year-old started the season at Dens Park.

By Craig Cairns
Jon McCracken has returned to Dundee. Image: Dundee FC.
Jon McCracken has returned to Dundee. Image: Dundee FC.

Dundee have added Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Scotsman was on loan at Dens Park earlier in the campaign but was recalled after Trevor Carson joined from St Mirren.

Carson has missed a few matches due to injury recently, meaning Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp have deputised.

McCracken is Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty’s seventh signing of the transfer window.

“I’m delighted to have Jon back at the club, he made a big impression on everybody at the start of the season,” said Docherty.

Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has strengthened his goalkeeping options. Image: Shutterstock

“He is a really competent goalkeeper, he’s very popular amongst the boys in the dressing room and he will fit right back into the dressing room.

“It is important for me to have strong competition in every position for the last part of the season and I want that with our goalkeepers and bringing Jon in gives us a real level of competition.”

Jon McCracken: It feels good to be back

McCracken made four appearances for Dundee earlier this season before returning to his parent club.

“It feels good to be back at the club and to see familiar faces again,” he said.

Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken was on loan at Dundee for a short spell earlier in the season. Image: SNS

“Once I got the initial phone call about coming back, I spoke to the manager and I was eager to get back to the club.

“I really enjoyed the games I played for Dundee, I got one game at home on the first day of the season against Motherwell and it was a great atmosphere.

“I am looking forward to seeing the fans again because they followed us home and away when I was here and I know they will do that again.”

