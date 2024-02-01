Jon McCracken seals Dundee loan return as boss hails ‘strong competition’ for No 1 spot

Dundee have added Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Scotsman was on loan at Dens Park earlier in the campaign but was recalled after Trevor Carson joined from St Mirren.

Carson has missed a few matches due to injury recently, meaning Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp have deputised.

McCracken is Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty’s seventh signing of the transfer window.

“I’m delighted to have Jon back at the club, he made a big impression on everybody at the start of the season,” said Docherty.

“He is a really competent goalkeeper, he’s very popular amongst the boys in the dressing room and he will fit right back into the dressing room.

“It is important for me to have strong competition in every position for the last part of the season and I want that with our goalkeepers and bringing Jon in gives us a real level of competition.”

Jon McCracken: It feels good to be back

McCracken made four appearances for Dundee earlier this season before returning to his parent club.

“It feels good to be back at the club and to see familiar faces again,” he said.

“Once I got the initial phone call about coming back, I spoke to the manager and I was eager to get back to the club.

“I really enjoyed the games I played for Dundee, I got one game at home on the first day of the season against Motherwell and it was a great atmosphere.

“I am looking forward to seeing the fans again because they followed us home and away when I was here and I know they will do that again.”