Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer to City of Discovery

Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser insists Hearts ticked all the boxes for him and his family after he sealed his return to Scotland on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder has joined the Gorgie side on a six-month loan from Charlton after the proposed move was initially held by his parent club sacking boss Michael Appleton.

After becoming a father for the first time 16-months ago, 28-year-old and his partner were keen to return closer to the family home in Dundee from London.

And Fraser, who had also been linked with Motherwell, admits his personal ambitions align to what third place Hearts are trying to achieve.

He said: “It’s felt like a long time coming but we finally got it done and I’m over the moon.

“There were a mixture of things for wanting to come back. We had our daughter 16 months ago and that has been the most incredible thing that has ever happened.

“It is tough being in London. London to Dundee is not easy to get to.

“You travel Saturdays and Tuesdays down there for games and it is hard for the missus being down there by herself.

“With the little one growing up, now it felt like the right time.”

Fraser made his breakthrough at Dundee United before going on to play for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich and Charlton.

The playmaker was at Tynecastle for Hearts’ recent victory over Dundee, when Steven Naismith’s fought back from two goals down, and he cannot wait to pull on the maroon jersey himself in front of the home fans.

Fraser, whose deal at Charlton runs until summer 2025, added: “You forget just how good and imposing the stadium is.

“It’s a sell-out most weeks, 18-19,000 and the club is in good place on the field and it’s about me trying to add to that and help in any way I can and make sure the fans are happy with me.”

Fraser could make his Hearts debut in Saturday’s clash with Dundee at Dens Park.