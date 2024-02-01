Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer to City of Discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer to City of Discovery

The former Tangerines star has signed on loan at Tynecastle until the end of the season.

By Darren Johnstone
Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser, pictured in Charlton colours, has joined Hearts on loan. Image: Shutterstock
Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser, pictured in Charlton colours, has joined Hearts on loan. Image: Shutterstock

Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser insists Hearts ticked all the boxes for him and his family after he sealed his return to Scotland on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder has joined the Gorgie side on a six-month loan from Charlton after the proposed move was initially held by his parent club sacking boss Michael Appleton.

After becoming a father for the first time 16-months ago, 28-year-old and his partner were keen to return closer to the family home in Dundee from London.

And Fraser, who had also been linked with Motherwell, admits his personal ambitions align to what third place Hearts are trying to achieve.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s felt like a long time coming but we finally got it done and I’m over the moon.

“There were a mixture of things for wanting to come back. We had our daughter 16 months ago and that has been the most incredible thing that has ever happened.

“It is tough being in London. London to Dundee is not easy to get to.

“You travel Saturdays and Tuesdays down there for games and it is hard for the missus being down there by herself.

“With the little one growing up, now it felt like the right time.”

Fraser made his breakthrough at Dundee United before going on to play for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich and Charlton.

Scott Fraser celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Dunfermline in 2016. Image: SNS

The playmaker was at Tynecastle for Hearts’ recent victory over Dundee, when Steven Naismith’s fought back from two goals down, and he cannot wait to pull on the maroon jersey himself in front of the home fans.

Fraser, whose deal at Charlton runs until summer 2025, added: “You forget just how good and imposing the stadium is.

“It’s a sell-out most weeks, 18-19,000 and the club is in good place on the field and it’s about me trying to add to that and help in any way I can and make sure the fans are happy with me.”

Fraser could make his Hearts debut in Saturday’s clash with Dundee at Dens Park.

Conversation