Tony Docherty in ‘two different Dundees’ admission after Hearts defeat as he provides Luke McCowan injury update

The Dark Blues gave up a 2-0 first-half lead to lose late on at Tynecastle.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat at Hearts. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat at Hearts. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says he saw two different Dundees at Tynecastle after his side threw away a two-goal lead at Hearts.

The Jambos roared back in the second half with Yutaro Oda netting the winner with four minutes remaining.

That was after a fine Jordan McGhee strike and tidy Lyall Cameron finish had seen the Dark Blues in at half-time two goals to the good.

But they couldn’t hold on after Calum Nieuwenhof and Dexter Lembikisa had levelled before Oda’s late strike.

And the Dens boss says his side must learn from their second half collapse.

“I feel as if I witnessed two different teams there,” Docherty said.

Oda celebrates a late winner for Hearts to Dundee dismay. Image: SNS

“The first half I was happy with everything, we executed the gameplan to the letter.

“We looked a really strong team with good structure and really carried a goal threat.

“That’s what I wanted and we deservedly led 2-0 at half-time.

“We maybe just got caught up a little bit (second half). We need to remember we are a newly-promoted side and I’ve got a lot of young players.

“They are an honest group but tonight we were probably the architects of our own downfall.

“Tynecastle is intimidating but if we can learn to manage games better in these situations we’ll improve.

Dundee got off to the perfect start thanks to Jordan McGhee’s opener. Image: SNS

“There’s no finger-pointing after the game. It’s about how we can do better.

“I think that’s what will get us through. We have a really talented group and there is a learning curve tonight.

“We need to make sure we manage this kind of situation better.”

Foul

Docherty, meanwhile, was unhappy with Hearts’ third goal, saying there was a foul in the build-up that should have been spotted by the officials.

And questioned the use of VAR to penalise Owen Dodgson for a nudge on Lawrence Shankland that saw the home side win a penalty.

Lawrence Shankland saw his penalty saved by Trevor Carson. Image: SNS

Carson would then save Shankland’s spot-kick.

Docherty added: “I don’t think for a minute it was a penalty kick but that’s VAR.

“I do think the third goal, there was a foul on Lyall Cameron.

“I don’t know where we are with VAR.”

Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan limped off early in the second half. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan limped off early in the second half. Image: SNS

To add to the disappointment of the second half, Luke McCowan limped off with a hamstring complaint.

The second half had barely kicked off when the main man in midfield was forced off.

Docherty, though, hopes he got McCowan off in time to be able to face Livingston on Saturday.

“It was a precaution with him,” the Dundee boss added.

“He had a tight hamstring before the game and he felt it second half.

“We didn’t want to take any chances with him.”

