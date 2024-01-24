900-year-old Fife church survives after union with neighbouring congregations

One of Fife’s oldest churches is continuing its legacy a year after it was saved from closure.

The 900-year-old St Fillan’s in Aberdour has now entered a union with four other churches, following a campaign to keep it as a place of worship.

St Fillan’s was one of seven historic buildings earmarked for closure by the Church of Scotland in 2022.

In all, 51 Fife churches were listed during the organisation’s controversial downsizing exercise.

However, prayers were answered at St Fillan’s, which has now joined forces with Dalgety, Inverkeithing, North Queensferry and Roysth.

And the single parish is renamed Fife: Forthview Church of Scotland.

Saving St Fillan’s Church means ‘exciting times’ ahead

Fergus Duncan will take temporary charge of all five churches, which will keep their own worshipping centre in each community.

They will also maintain a local name, for example Fife: Forthview North Queensferry.

Dr Duncan has been appointed interim moderator until a permanent ministry team is in place.

This will include three full-time ministers.

And he will support a new united kirk session and congregation.

Dr Duncan described it as “an exciting time” for the churches and a chance to build on the previous ministeries.

“Fife: Forthview is a place and space for all, where each and every person is welcome,” he said.

Bid to save other historic Fife churches

The Church of Scotland’s downsizing exercise aims to tackle the soaring cost of running the buildings at a time of dwindling congregations and falling income.

The seven historic Fife churches on the closure list were St Fillan’s, Crail, Culross Abbey, Burntisland, Cupar Old, St Monans and Pittenweem.

St Fillan’s and Crail were later spared given their relationships with other organisations.

And Culross Abbey also began drumming up support to retain the 800-year-old building for community use.

Meanwhile, attempts to ascertain the future of the 16th century Pittenweem Kirk are ongoing, with a public meeting called for February 1.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon hopes to gain support for a community buy-out when the A-listed building is advertised for sale.

He said it would be a “travesty” if it fell into private hands.