900-year-old Fife church survives after union with neighbouring congregations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

900-year-old Fife church survives after union with neighbouring congregations

The 12th century St Fillan's Church in Aberdour was one of 51 in across the region involved in the Church of Scotland's downsizing exercise.

By Claire Warrender
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour has been saved from closure
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour. Image: Neil Henderson.

One of Fife’s oldest churches is continuing its legacy a year after it was saved from closure.

The 900-year-old St Fillan’s in Aberdour has now entered a union with four other churches, following a campaign to keep it as a place of worship.

St Fillan’s was one of seven historic buildings earmarked for closure by the Church of Scotland in 2022.

St Fillan’s Church in Aberdour has been saved through a union with other kirks.

In all, 51 Fife churches were listed during the organisation’s controversial downsizing exercise.

However, prayers were answered at St Fillan’s, which has now joined forces with Dalgety, Inverkeithing, North Queensferry and Roysth.

And the single parish is renamed Fife: Forthview Church of Scotland.

Saving St Fillan’s Church means ‘exciting times’ ahead

Fergus Duncan will take temporary charge of all five churches, which will keep their own worshipping centre in each community.

They will also maintain a local name, for example Fife: Forthview North Queensferry.

Dr Duncan has been appointed interim moderator until a permanent ministry team is in place.

This will include three full-time ministers.

And he will support a new united kirk session and congregation.

Dr Duncan described it as “an exciting time” for the churches and a chance to build on the previous ministeries.

“Fife: Forthview is a place and space for all, where each and every person is welcome,” he said.

Bid to save other historic Fife churches

The Church of Scotland’s downsizing exercise aims to tackle the soaring cost of running the buildings at a time of dwindling congregations and falling income.

The seven historic Fife churches on the closure list were St Fillan’s, Crail, Culross Abbey, Burntisland, Cupar Old, St Monans and Pittenweem.

The 800-year-old Culross Abbey was another of the Church of Scotland buildings also earmarked to be disposed of
The 800-year-old Culross Abbey was another of the Church of Scotland buildings also earmarked to be disposed of.

St Fillan’s and Crail were later spared given their relationships with other organisations.

And Culross Abbey also began drumming up support to retain the 800-year-old building for community use.

Meanwhile, attempts to ascertain the future of the 16th century Pittenweem Kirk are ongoing, with a public meeting called for February 1.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon hopes to gain support for a community buy-out when the A-listed building is advertised for sale.

He said it would be a “travesty” if it fell into private hands.

More from Fife

Stark no longer works at Benore care centre in Lochore, Fife. Image: Google.
Fife carer admits assaulting elderly resident and taking degrading videos
Star Wars logo and graphics superimposed over Glen Tilt in Perthshire
Fife and Perthshire movie locations feature in Disney+ campaign
The damaged cable box just yards from a children's play park in Kirkcaldy and a close up of the exposed wires.
Electrocution fears from vandalised cable box next to Kirkcaldy play park
The drains in Crail are "completely useless".
Fife village's blocked drains 'completely useless' during torrential rain
Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as trains cancelled and roads flooded
Fife butcher wins dream supercar
Fife butcher finds £20k cash in dream supercar Ford Mustang after online win
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
NHS Fife speech and language therapist Jan Constable, Kilmaron School pupil Bob Lockhart and St Andrews foster carer Clare Cameron try out the new Craigtoun Park chat boards
'Simple but brilliant' concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems
A postcard of Leven beach pavilion with Largo Bay behind.
Old postcards uncovered during Fife hotel's renovation show Leven as a 1960s holiday hotspot
The Collydean Way roundabout on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout

Conversation