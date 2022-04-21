Full list of churches and halls in Fife set to close as part of radical reform By Neil Henderson April 21 2022, 7.56am Updated: April 21 2022, 9.36am Culross Abbey is one of the sites identified. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Radical reforms could see 900-year-old St Fillan’s church in Aberdour ‘disposed of’ Concern over indefinite closure of St Andrews Cathedral ahead of Open Golf Championship Fife minister who says possession of drugs should be decriminalised takes on top Church of Scotland role Grassroots consultation to be launched over church closures in Tayside and Fife