Dundee v St Johnstone: Paul McGowan’s character and experience will be ‘invaluable’ for crunch Dens date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v St Johnstone: Paul McGowan’s character and experience will be ‘invaluable’ for crunch Dens date

By George Cran
April 21 2022, 8.00am
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan will be fit to face St Johnstone.
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan will be fit to face St Johnstone.

Character and experience will be crucial components for Dundee as they enter the Premiership’s last-chance saloon.

The Dark Blues face a knife-edge afternoon at Dens Park against St Johnstone this Saturday knowing a victory is required to give them any chance of reeling in their 11th-placed opponents.

The difference between the sides is five points with five matches remaining in the season.

A win for the Perth Saints would all-but guarantee safety from automatic relegation.

All-time appearance list

When the stakes are that high, players with strong mentality and experience of must-win matches are vital.

For Dundee, Paul McGowan very much fits into that category.

Paul McGowan at Tannadice.

The midfield schemer has shrugged off the ankle injury that forced him off at half-time against Dundee United.

Should he play this weekend, the 34-year-old will move above Gerry Fallon, of the 40s and 50s, into 27th in the club’s all-time appearance list on 286 matches.

But, for manager Mark McGhee, he brings more than just match experience.

The Dundee boss said: “He is experienced in this situation and in big games.

“His experience is invaluable as is Charlie Adam and one or two others.

“What Gowser does is get on the ball.

“He gives you time.

“We need that in the team to get the best out of others.

“He is an important player for us.

‘He wants the ball’

“One of the things that I say about him, and I said the same thing to (assistant manager) Simon Rusk before when we discussed the squad, is that regardless of what sort of day he is having he still wants the ball, which is admirable.

“He is a moaner. Half of it is tongue-in-cheek but there are other times when he does moan.

Paul McGowan picked up an ankle knock against Dundee United.

“We enjoy this side of him as well and it is a standing joke with all the boys.

“You need characters. He has a long career behind him.

“He’s had a few disappointments and a few successes and he is a proper footballer.

“He is a great type to have at the club.”

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans have gone above and beyond to get Dens rocking – up to the players now to give them something to shout about

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]