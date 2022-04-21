Dundee v St Johnstone: Paul McGowan’s character and experience will be ‘invaluable’ for crunch Dens date

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Character and experience will be crucial components for Dundee as they enter the Premiership’s last-chance saloon.

The Dark Blues face a knife-edge afternoon at Dens Park against St Johnstone this Saturday knowing a victory is required to give them any chance of reeling in their 11th-placed opponents.

The difference between the sides is five points with five matches remaining in the season.

A win for the Perth Saints would all-but guarantee safety from automatic relegation.

All-time appearance list

When the stakes are that high, players with strong mentality and experience of must-win matches are vital.

For Dundee, Paul McGowan very much fits into that category.

The midfield schemer has shrugged off the ankle injury that forced him off at half-time against Dundee United.

Should he play this weekend, the 34-year-old will move above Gerry Fallon, of the 40s and 50s, into 27th in the club’s all-time appearance list on 286 matches.

But, for manager Mark McGhee, he brings more than just match experience.

The Dundee boss said: “He is experienced in this situation and in big games.

“His experience is invaluable as is Charlie Adam and one or two others.

“What Gowser does is get on the ball.

“He gives you time.

“We need that in the team to get the best out of others.

“He is an important player for us.

‘He wants the ball’

“One of the things that I say about him, and I said the same thing to (assistant manager) Simon Rusk before when we discussed the squad, is that regardless of what sort of day he is having he still wants the ball, which is admirable.

“He is a moaner. Half of it is tongue-in-cheek but there are other times when he does moan.

“We enjoy this side of him as well and it is a standing joke with all the boys.

“You need characters. He has a long career behind him.

“He’s had a few disappointments and a few successes and he is a proper footballer.

“He is a great type to have at the club.”