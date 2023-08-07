Culross Abbey: Race to save Fife Outlander village church from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Culross Abbey: Race to save Fife Outlander village church from closure

Villagers have four years to come up with a rescue plan to retain the Abbey in Culross, which doubled as Cranesmuir in the hit show Outlander.

By Mary Wright
Culross Abbey is earmarked for closure.
Culross Abbey is earmarked for closure.

Residents of a Fife “Outlander village” face a race against time to save their 800-year-old abbey after Kirk leaders set a deadline for its disposal.

Culross doubles as Cranesmuir in the time travelling TV series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Sam Heughan and co-star Caitriona Balfe enjoy a drink in the Red Lion Inn in Culross during filming.
Outlander stars Sam Heughan and co-star Caitriona Balfe enjoy a drink in the Red Lion Inn in Culross during filming.

However, Culross Abbey, which dates back to 1217, has been listed for disposal by the Church of Scotland.

It is one of several buildings earmarked for closure to save money amid shrinking congregations, fewer ministers and rising costs..

And locals have until December 2027 at the latest to come up with a rescue plan.

Too few people too keep Culross Abbey running

A Historic Churches Working Group acknowledged Culross Abbey has a “long and deep history”.

But it recommended against its retention because there were too few people to shoulder its ongoing upkeep.

Inside the historic Culross Abbey.
Inside the historic Culross Abbey.

It suggested the formation of a local trust to take over its running.

The report said: “Culross sits at one end of the Fife Pilgrim Way, which presents significant opportunities around hospitality, fostering spirituality, and offering accommodation.

“However, the congregation and office-bearers are deeply conscious of the lack of people in the church to take on responsibility. And so we conclude that the determination B for disposal is right.”

Public meetings will gauge local feelings about Abbey’s future

John Laird, 83, Culross Abbey’s property convener and senior elder, admitted the average Sunday congregation was just eight.

This is due to the Abbey’s hilltop location making it difficult for many older villagers.

However, he said villagers regard the Abbey as a “sacred and special place”.

A celebration to mark Culross Abbey's 800th anniversary in 2019.
A celebration to mark Culross Abbey’s 800th anniversary in 2019.

Culross Abbey is next to the ruins of a Cistercian monastery managed by Historic Environment Scotland.

And the Abbey itself holds the vault of Sir George Bruce, an early industrialist who developed a system of coal mining in the village.

Mr Laird said: “We are very keen to see the Abbey retained for community use and also for Sunday worship.

“We need to determine how many local people would be prepared to support the council in taking over the Abbey.”

Public meetings are to be held shortly in a bid to gauge local feelings about the Abbey’s future.

Community trust to be set up

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “Fife Presbytery, in common with all Presbyteries, has produced a five-year Mission Plan to allocate limited resources to parishes and congregations to ensure well equipped spaces are in the right places to effectively deliver Jesus’ call to mission and discipleship.

“We recognise Culross Abbey has meaning and value to the local community.

“But the congregation and office bearers are deeply conscious of the lack of people available to take on the heavy responsibility of running it as an active place of worship.

“The working group affirmed a Fife Presbytery decision to release the building as a full-time place of worship by December 2027.

“And a local community trust will be established to explore options for its preservation and future use.

“Discussions with relevant parties, including members of the local community, are in the early stages.

“But the Church is committed to securing the best future for all historic buildings and will always seek to deal with them sensitively and appropriately.”

More from Fife

Jordan McGhie has not completed work ordered for his sick 'George Floyd' post on Instagram.
Fife man behind sick 'George Floyd challenge' Instagram post is re-sentenced
Fire crews outside Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy nightclub
Allan Steele.
Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed
A Unite flag
Dundee and Fife schools face disruption as second union votes to strike
Alison and Peter Saunders from Bolton with son Callum 5 and daughter Isabelle 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships
Home Bargains store in Leven, Fife where tow people were struck by a car.
Two women hit by car at Home Bargains car park in Leven
The A921 in Inverkeithing.
Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School
The B921 in Fife. Two people needed hospital treatment after brick thrown at taxi.
Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi
Highland dance duo perform on stage at the Inverkeithing Highland Games.
Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank
East of Scotland contingent preparing for World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Image: Scouts Scotland
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Scouts praised for South Korea resilience

Conversation