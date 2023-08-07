Culross Abbey: Race to save Fife Outlander village church from closure

Residents of a Fife “Outlander village” face a race against time to save their 800-year-old abbey after Kirk leaders set a deadline for its disposal.

Culross doubles as Cranesmuir in the time travelling TV series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

However, Culross Abbey, which dates back to 1217, has been listed for disposal by the Church of Scotland.

It is one of several buildings earmarked for closure to save money amid shrinking congregations, fewer ministers and rising costs..

And locals have until December 2027 at the latest to come up with a rescue plan.

Too few people too keep Culross Abbey running

A Historic Churches Working Group acknowledged Culross Abbey has a “long and deep history”.

But it recommended against its retention because there were too few people to shoulder its ongoing upkeep.

It suggested the formation of a local trust to take over its running.

The report said: “Culross sits at one end of the Fife Pilgrim Way, which presents significant opportunities around hospitality, fostering spirituality, and offering accommodation.

“However, the congregation and office-bearers are deeply conscious of the lack of people in the church to take on responsibility. And so we conclude that the determination B for disposal is right.”

Public meetings will gauge local feelings about Abbey’s future

John Laird, 83, Culross Abbey’s property convener and senior elder, admitted the average Sunday congregation was just eight.

This is due to the Abbey’s hilltop location making it difficult for many older villagers.

However, he said villagers regard the Abbey as a “sacred and special place”.

Culross Abbey is next to the ruins of a Cistercian monastery managed by Historic Environment Scotland.

And the Abbey itself holds the vault of Sir George Bruce, an early industrialist who developed a system of coal mining in the village.

Mr Laird said: “We are very keen to see the Abbey retained for community use and also for Sunday worship.

“We need to determine how many local people would be prepared to support the council in taking over the Abbey.”

Public meetings are to be held shortly in a bid to gauge local feelings about the Abbey’s future.

Community trust to be set up

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “Fife Presbytery, in common with all Presbyteries, has produced a five-year Mission Plan to allocate limited resources to parishes and congregations to ensure well equipped spaces are in the right places to effectively deliver Jesus’ call to mission and discipleship.

“We recognise Culross Abbey has meaning and value to the local community.

“But the congregation and office bearers are deeply conscious of the lack of people available to take on the heavy responsibility of running it as an active place of worship.

“The working group affirmed a Fife Presbytery decision to release the building as a full-time place of worship by December 2027.

“And a local community trust will be established to explore options for its preservation and future use.

“Discussions with relevant parties, including members of the local community, are in the early stages.

“But the Church is committed to securing the best future for all historic buildings and will always seek to deal with them sensitively and appropriately.”