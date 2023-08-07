Fife man behind sick ‘George Floyd challenge’ Instagram post is re-sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man behind sick ‘George Floyd challenge’ Instagram post is re-sentenced

Jordan McGhie had not taken his unpaid work order "as seriously as he should have".

By Gordon Currie
Jordan McGhie has not completed work ordered for his sick 'George Floyd' post on Instagram.
Jordan McGhie has not completed work ordered for his sick 'George Floyd' post on Instagram.

A roofer who admitted posting an offensive image which went viral online has been ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work in the community.

Online troll Jordan McGhie mocked the murder of George Floyd in a stunt with a friend, which prompted a furious backlash.

McGhie was sentenced to unpaid work for the crime in 2021 but was back in court on Monday to admit he had failed to carry out the majority of the 200 hours work imposed.

Solicitor Jane Caird, defending, said: “He has expressed to me his shame that he has not been able to complete this order.

“He buried his head in the sand and didn’t take it as seriously as he should have.

“He is accepting now that he didn’t give it due priority and would do anything now to avoid custody.”

Jordan McGhie leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Jordan McGhie leaves Dundee Sheriff Court in 2021.

Sheriff Gregor Murray, at Dundee Sheriff Court, wrote off the hours of work McGhie had completed and imposed a new 200-hour order.

Sick post

McGhie sparked outrage by posing for a picture kneeling on his friend’s neck in the days after Mr Floyd was murdered in the same manner by an American police officer.

It was labelled “George floyd challenge 2020” and was said to be a reaction to a social media trend at the time.

The court was told McGhie almost lost his job and had been forced to flee from his home after the image went viral and caused a furious public reaction.

Jordan McGhie 'George Floyd challenge' Instagram post
Jordan McGhie’s sick post. Image: Instagram.

Solicitor Catriona Clark, defending, told the court: “This was an act of drunken gross stupidity on his part.”

Several people called the police to report the image of McGhie posing with his friend after it appeared on a Facebook news feed.

McGhie admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner by sending an offensive and racist image from his friend’s house in Fife on June 2 2020.

He admitted breaching the 2003 Communications Act by posting an image on social media which was “grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or of menacing character.”

Previous conviction

The image was posted a week after the death of Mr Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a global protest under the Black Lives Matter banner.

Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes 29 seconds as he pleaded to be released, was found guilty of his murder.

George Floyd.
George Floyd was murdered by a police officer.

McGhie, 29, of Cupar, has a previous convictions for assault to injury and for a racist offence in 2011.

He was 17 when he subjected a 13-year-old boy to a tirade of drunken abuse on a bus traveling between St Andrews and Cupar.

