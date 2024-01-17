Rallying call in bid to save Pittenweem Church for the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rallying call in bid to save Pittenweem Church for the community

Councillor Sean Dillon says it will be a "travesty" if the kirk ends up in private hands when it is sold.

By Claire Warrender
Pittenweem Church
Pittenweem Church is earmarked for closure. Image: DC Thomson.

A Fife councillor has issued a rallying call in a bid to save his local church for the community.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon says it will be a travesty if Pittenweem Kirk ends up in private hands.

The A-listed church is one of 51 across Fife earmarked for closure by 2027 as part of the Church of Scotland‘s controversial downsizing exercise.

And Mr Dillon hopes Pittenweem people will get behind attempts to retain it for some kind of community use.

A meeting organised for February 1 will discuss setting up a trust to design and implement a plan for the building, which dates back to at least the 16th century.

‘We’re being presented with a blank canvas’

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “The closure of the parish church will mark a sad moment in the history of Pittenweem.

“However, it will also be a time of great opportunity.

Councillor Sean Dillon
East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“We are being presented with a blank canvas at the heart of our community which could be converted into somewhere that will benefit our village for generations to come.

“While there are excellent examples of churches being transformed into private residences, I believe it would be a travesty for Pittenweem Kirk to fall into private hands when it could be put to use serving our community.”

Mr Dillon also raised fears the building could be left to decay without local intervention.

“We only need to look along the coast to the empty site where the former Lundin Links Hotel once stood to see what could happen if it is left to deteriorate,” he said.

Ideas and skills needed to save Pittenweem Church

Churches elsewhere have been converted into various new ventures, from civic spaces to climbing centres and cafes.

And Mr Dillon added: “If anyone has any ideas or skills that would be beneficial to this project, I invite them to come along.

“I should also emphasise that a link with the church or the Christian faith are not prerequisites to becoming involved.”

The meeting takes place at Pittenweem Parish Church on February 1 at 7pm.

Anyone who would like to be involved but is unable to attend can email Sean Dillon at pittenweemkirk@gmail.com

Conversation