Rallying call in bid to save Pittenweem Church for the community

A Fife councillor has issued a rallying call in a bid to save his local church for the community.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon says it will be a travesty if Pittenweem Kirk ends up in private hands.

The A-listed church is one of 51 across Fife earmarked for closure by 2027 as part of the Church of Scotland‘s controversial downsizing exercise.

And Mr Dillon hopes Pittenweem people will get behind attempts to retain it for some kind of community use.

A meeting organised for February 1 will discuss setting up a trust to design and implement a plan for the building, which dates back to at least the 16th century.

‘We’re being presented with a blank canvas’

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “The closure of the parish church will mark a sad moment in the history of Pittenweem.

“However, it will also be a time of great opportunity.

“We are being presented with a blank canvas at the heart of our community which could be converted into somewhere that will benefit our village for generations to come.

“While there are excellent examples of churches being transformed into private residences, I believe it would be a travesty for Pittenweem Kirk to fall into private hands when it could be put to use serving our community.”

Mr Dillon also raised fears the building could be left to decay without local intervention.

“We only need to look along the coast to the empty site where the former Lundin Links Hotel once stood to see what could happen if it is left to deteriorate,” he said.

Ideas and skills needed to save Pittenweem Church

Churches elsewhere have been converted into various new ventures, from civic spaces to climbing centres and cafes.

And Mr Dillon added: “If anyone has any ideas or skills that would be beneficial to this project, I invite them to come along.

“I should also emphasise that a link with the church or the Christian faith are not prerequisites to becoming involved.”

The meeting takes place at Pittenweem Parish Church on February 1 at 7pm.

Anyone who would like to be involved but is unable to attend can email Sean Dillon at pittenweemkirk@gmail.com