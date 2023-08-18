Call for action to clean up Lundin Links Hotel site a year on from catastrophic fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for action to clean up Lundin Links Hotel site a year on from catastrophic fire

Former Runrig drummer Iain Bayne says he is still living next to a hazardous eyesore and the community is in the dark over the site's future.

By Claire Warrender
Lundin Links Hotel was one of the biggest deliberate Fife fires
The fire at the Lundin Links Hotel. Image: Andrew White.

The former Lundin Links Hotel site is still a “hazardous eyesore” a year on from a catastrophic fire.

The once prominent building burned to the ground on August 18 2022 following repeated warnings from worried neighbours.

Former Runrig drummer Iain Bayne, who lives next door to the site, was one of those who feared a disaster following a series of break-ins and deliberate fires.

Iain Bayne by the Lundin Links Hotel before it was destroyed in the fire.
Iain Bayne by the Lundin Links Hotel before it was destroyed by fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He demanded action in the days before last summer’s blaze.

And now, on the anniversary of the fire, he is calling on the owners to remove all remaining debris from the site.

He said: “It’s a relief there’s nobody trying to burn the building down because it’s already happened.

“But I’m angry I’m still living next to an eyesore.”

A 16-year-old boy has admitted setting the fire and has been referred to a children’s hearing,

‘Lundin Links deserves better’

The C-listed Lundin Links Hotel with its mock Tudor façade was a village landmark.

However, it had been empty for eight years before the fire and was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

The empty Lundin Links Hotel was broken into several times before the fire.
The empty Lundin Links Hotel was broken into several times before the fire.

Owners Kapital Residential had planning permission to turn it into 35 flats but the work never started.

The company eventually went into liquidation in June 2022.

And, three weeks before the final blaze, the fire service warned the building was full of flammable material that needed to be removed as soon as possible.

Iain, 63, was one of several people evacuated from their homes the night of the inferno.

Yesterday, he said: “It’s been a year since it burned down but all the cuttings from the trees that were there for seven years beforehand are still lying there.

The site following the demolition.
The Lundin Links Hotel site following the demolition. Image: Google Street View.
Bushes are overgrown and tree branches have been left.
Bushes are overgrown and tree branches have been left. Image: Google Street View.

“They’re still presenting a fire hazard because they’re tinder.

“The fencing has undergrowth growing through it and parts of the inside of the hotel are still lying there.

“It’s a derelict site that still presents a hazard. It’s disgraceful.

“Everyone in the village deserves better.”

Call for consultation with locals over Lundin Links Hotel site

August 18 is a poignant date for Iain for more than one reason.

On that that day in 2018 he was playing drums at Runrig’s final concert at Stirling Castle.

“We had a massive firework display that night”, he recalled.

Lundin Links Hotel on fire.
Lundin Links Hotel on fire. Image: Supplied by Iain Bayne.

“Then on the same date four years later there was this massive fire. It’s a strange co-incidence.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen with the site now.

“Lots of people have ideas but the liquidators aren’t communicating.

“Whatever happens, there needs to be some sort of consultation with Lundin Links people.

“They need to stop the nonsense, get round the table and get it sorted.”

Frustration at lack of information

It’s a view backed by Peter Aitken, chairman of Largo and District Community Council.

He says many people in Lundin Links want the site transformed for community use.

A lawn with public seating is one idea that’s been mooted.

Peter Aitken of Largo and District Community Council.
Peter Aitken of Largo and District Community Council wants information about the Lundin Links Hotel site.

Peter added, however: “As we all know sadly, there’s a loan on that building which has to be repaid to the Scottish Government.

“The liquidator will presumably have to sell to the highest bidder to repay that and to recoup the cost of the demolition.

“The fact it’s taken a year, I’m assuming nobody has offered enough.

“We’re really frustrated because they don’t tell anybody anything.

“The community is disappointed and I’ve written to them to say that.”

Cost to the taxpayer

The loan referred to was secured by Kapital Residential in 2020.

The Scottish Government granted £850,000 under its Emergency Covid Liquidity Fund, set up to protect jobs and suppliers in the housebuilding industry during lockdown.

Kapital Residential had until July 22 last year to repay any outstanding amount on the loan.

But it paid just £150,000 before going into liquidation.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain says it still hasn’t been made clear why such a large loan was provided in the first place.

She said: “The cost to the tax payer is likely to be in excess of half-a-million pounds.

“They should clarify as a matter of urgency whether they expect to recover any of this outstanding loan.”

Scottish Government still pursuing loan repayment

The Scottish Government confirmed it is still pursuing the balance.

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is registered as a secured creditor with the liquidator of Kapital and will receive funds from the liquidation of the company in accordance with the laws governing company dissolution.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for liquidators Middlebrooks said: “At the moment we have reached a sensitive juncture with the property and for now we can’t update for commercial reasons.”

