Brechin midnight creeper who sneaked into house to watch ex-partner sleep will be supervised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Brechin midnight creeper who sneaked into house to watch ex-partner sleep will be supervised

A sheriff said the period already spent on remand was enough prison time for stalker Aaron Nicol.

By Ross Gardiner
Aaron Nicol crept into his former partner's home and stood at her bedside watching her sleep. Image: DC Thomson.
Aaron Nicol crept into his former partner's home and stood at her bedside watching her sleep. Image: DC Thomson.

A creepy ex-boyfriend who sneaked into his ex-partner’s home and stood at her bedside watching her sleep has been placed under supervision.

The startled woman had woken to see sinister Aaron Nicol standing over her after he let himself into her family home in the dead of night.

He entered the house several times after refusing to hand back keys.

On other occasions he stood outside her bedroom late at night and repeatedly tapped on the window.

Even after he was remanded in custody for his stalking campaign, Nicol plagued his former partner with abusive phone calls and death threats from inside Perth Prison.

Still fails to accept responsibility

Nicol, 31, from Brechin, admitted engaging in a coercive and controlling course of behaviour towards the woman between July 18 and September 13 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had already spent the equivalent of a 20-month sentence on remand.

Sentencing sheriff, Jillian Martin-Brown noted a background report in which Nicol still fails to accept responsibility and said his offending is “clearly something for which a custodial sentence would be appropriate.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Nicol appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, given the significant remand period Nicol served, she opted to impose a community payback order.

She said: “This has gone on long enough.

“It’s time to draw a line under these matters.”

Nicol will be supervised for two years and must complete the Fergus Programme, aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

A string of strict conduct requirements were also made and  a five-year-long non-harassment order was imposed to protect Nicoll’s victim from any contact.

Sinister night-time visits

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told  the court: “In July he attended outside her bedroom at 11.30pm.

“She was sleeping and was awoken by the dog, which had been disturbed by the accused.

“She spoke to him and he placed a bunch of flowers through the window.

“The following night he attended again.

“The complainer was asleep and was woken by the accused tapping on the window.

“She did not want him there.

“On August 3 she was again asleep after 11pm when she was woken by the accused standing at the side of her bed.

“He still had a key and allowed himself entry without permission.

“He was trying to rekindle the relationship but she told him she did not wish to get back together.

“The accused was crying but he left eventually.”

The fiscal went on: “Another night, at 2am, she was again woken by the accused standing at her bedside.

“He left after ten minutes.

“She had asked him to hand the key back numerous times but he did not.”

Abused from behind bars

Ms Mannion said Nicol repeatedly hurled foul-mouthed abuse at his ex and accused her of cheating on him with other men.

He told her she was “driving me insane” and called her “a heartless bitch.”

Nicol continued turning up at the house late at night.

When he was arrested and remanded he began to call the woman and leave voicemail messages.

Perth Prison
Nicol bombarded the woman with calls from Perth Prison.

The court was told he made more than 30 “mostly abusive” phone calls and told her: “I will f***ing kill you when I get out, bitch.”

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He apologises to her.

“The relationship is now over. His behaviour simply cannot happen.

“It will have had a significant impact upon her.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Ryan Hunter.
Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops
Donna Stewart has been warned she could face a lengthy prison sentence after she admitted driving her car at high speed into an Inverness bookmakers while drunk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Drunk Perth driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after bookies crash is…
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
Brendan McKim appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fraudster admits spending spree with Perth girlfriend's great-grandmother's bank card
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Engineer jailed for 'act of unacceptable savagery' on epileptic man outside Dundee bar
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed
Morag Whyte was fined for buying booze and vapes for children. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman caught in Facebook posts fined for buying booze and vapes for schoolgirls
Kristofer Currie.
Fife chef 'on phone to wife' ploughed through lane closure and hit police car
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Hell is other people'