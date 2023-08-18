Courier Business Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed

The Courier Business Awards attracted a record number of entries this year – making the task to compile a shortlist of finalists harder than ever.
The judging panel met to deliberate more than 160 submissions to the awards, which are held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie.
After hours of debate, today we can reveal the finalists for the 10th year of the awards.
It reflects the diverse nature of companies operating across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife, ranging from sole traders to major local employers across many sectors.
Courier Business Awards shortlist judging
This year’s judging panel was chaired by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine, and best known as being part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on BBC’s The Apprentice.
He said: “The high number of entries is a real testament to the power of the Courier Business Awards and the positive impact they have on winners and finalists.
“I am lucky enough to judge business awards all over Britain and the standard of entries for the Courier awards are higher than anywhere else. The debates were meaningful and lengthy.
“This is real evidence of not just the quality of the entries but the quality of the businesses behind them.”
Every business nominated will be visited by representatives from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before the judges select their winners.
All will be revealed at our ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on October 28.
Courier Business Awards judges
Other members of the judging panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.
Mr Smith said: “This year’s judging pack was full of surprises and the standard matched the fact this is the 10th year of the awards.”
Mr Huband thanked everyone who submitted an entry this year.
He added: “For a decade The Courier Business Awards has shone a light on the finest enterprises – and entrepreneurs – operating in Tayside and Fife.
“The strength of the submissions in our 10th anniversary year means we have plenty to shout about again this year.
“The judges faced an unenviable task in whittling the entries down to a final shortlist.
“The shortlist represents the cream of the crop of the business world in Courier Country and we look forward to celebrating with then at our gala awards ceremony in October.”
New Courier Business Award
This year a Courier Business Award will be decided by Courier readers.
Our Rising Star award recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one to watch.
We will run profiles of our four finalists in print and online during the week of September 11 before throwing it open to our newspaper readers and digital subscribers to decide the winner.
In addition to our category winners, our top award of Business of the Year will also be revealed during the black tie ceremony.
Last year Balhousie Care Group won the top honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.
Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com
Courier Business Awards finalists
Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities
Erin Davies – Mowi Consumer Products UK
Jake Meakins – Here’s the Plan
Ross Crosbie – Carnoustie Golf Links
Sean Fraser – Fife Council Building Services
Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi
Michael Wells – Carnoustie Golf Links
Stephen Leckie – Crieff Hydro Hotel
Theresa Lawson – ESP Group
Community sponsored by Insights
Hillcrest
Kanzen Karate
TOGS
Family sponsored by Thorntons
Angus
ESP Group
Powerwasher Services
Timber Tree Surgery
Dundee
Caltech Lifts
Economy Car & Van Hire
MK Greens Services (t/a GreenThumb Dundee and Perth)
Fife
Lawson Property Group
Novellis
The Fix Fife
Perthshire
Crieff Hydro Hotel
Graham Pest Control
Taste Perthshire
Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy
Carnoustie Golf Links
Gammies Groundcare
Tiger Lily Boutique
Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee
Here’s The Plan
Powerwasher Services
Wasted Degrees Brewing
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Carnoustie Golf Links
Crieff Hydro Hotel
Logiealmond Estate
Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group
ALTAR Group
M.ad Agency
Tiger Lily Boutique
Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial
Miconex
Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The Lass O’Gowrie
Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie
Evelin Eros – The Rocket Group
Kira Wishart – ESP Group
Rosie Fraser – Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach
Service sponsored by Apex Hotels
Affertons Funeral Care
Graham Pest Control
WBS Keillor
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
Andrew Black Design
Cellexus International
Clootie McToot
Horisk Leslie Development
Technology sponsored by Blackadders
Cellexus International
Horisk Leslie Development
Leviton Manufacturing UK
NCR
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc
Carnoustie Golf Links
Realise Energy Services
Tayside Re-Users
Utili-Tay
Young Business sponsored by NCR
CAM Ventures
Chocolatia
Evermore
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters