Courier Business Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed

The Courier Business Awards attracted a record number of entries this year – making the task to compile a shortlist of finalists harder than ever.

The judging panel met to deliberate more than 160 submissions to the awards, which are held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie.

After hours of debate, today we can reveal the finalists for the 10th year of the awards.

It reflects the diverse nature of companies operating across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife, ranging from sole traders to major local employers across many sectors.

Courier Business Awards shortlist judging

This year’s judging panel was chaired by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine, and best known as being part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on BBC’s The Apprentice.

He said: “The high number of entries is a real testament to the power of the Courier Business Awards and the positive impact they have on winners and finalists.

“I am lucky enough to judge business awards all over Britain and the standard of entries for the Courier awards are higher than anywhere else. The debates were meaningful and lengthy.

“This is real evidence of not just the quality of the entries but the quality of the businesses behind them.”

Every business nominated will be visited by representatives from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before the judges select their winners.

All will be revealed at our ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on October 28.

Courier Business Awards judges

Other members of the judging panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

Mr Smith said: “This year’s judging pack was full of surprises and the standard matched the fact this is the 10th year of the awards.”

Mr Huband thanked everyone who submitted an entry this year.

He added: “For a decade The Courier Business Awards has shone a light on the finest enterprises – and entrepreneurs – operating in Tayside and Fife.

“The strength of the submissions in our 10th anniversary year means we have plenty to shout about again this year.

“The judges faced an unenviable task in whittling the entries down to a final shortlist.

“The shortlist represents the cream of the crop of the business world in Courier Country and we look forward to celebrating with then at our gala awards ceremony in October.”

New Courier Business Award

This year a Courier Business Award will be decided by Courier readers.

Our Rising Star award recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one to watch.

We will run profiles of our four finalists in print and online during the week of September 11 before throwing it open to our newspaper readers and digital subscribers to decide the winner.

In addition to our category winners, our top award of Business of the Year will also be revealed during the black tie ceremony.

Last year Balhousie Care Group won the top honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.

Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com

Courier Business Awards finalists

Apprentice Award sponsored by DYW Tay Cities

Erin Davies – Mowi Consumer Products UK

Jake Meakins – Here’s the Plan

Ross Crosbie – Carnoustie Golf Links

Sean Fraser – Fife Council Building Services

Business Leader sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Michael Wells – Carnoustie Golf Links

Stephen Leckie – Crieff Hydro Hotel

Theresa Lawson – ESP Group

Community sponsored by Insights

Hillcrest

Kanzen Karate

TOGS

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Angus

ESP Group

Powerwasher Services

Timber Tree Surgery

Dundee

Caltech Lifts

Economy Car & Van Hire

MK Greens Services (t/a GreenThumb Dundee and Perth)

Fife

Lawson Property Group

Novellis

The Fix Fife

Perthshire

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Graham Pest Control

Taste Perthshire

Independent Retail sponsored by Kerr’s Dairy

Carnoustie Golf Links

Gammies Groundcare

Tiger Lily Boutique

Innovation sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

Here’s The Plan

Powerwasher Services

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Carnoustie Golf Links

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Logiealmond Estate

Marketing and Social Media sponsored by The Rocket Group

ALTAR Group

M.ad Agency

Tiger Lily Boutique

Resilience and Recovery sponsored by Marsh Commercial

Miconex

Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The Lass O’Gowrie

Rising Star sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Evelin Eros – The Rocket Group

Kira Wishart – ESP Group

Rosie Fraser – Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Shelley Booth – Shelley Booth Health Coach

Service sponsored by Apex Hotels

Affertons Funeral Care

Graham Pest Control

WBS Keillor

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Andrew Black Design

Cellexus International

Clootie McToot

Horisk Leslie Development

Technology sponsored by Blackadders

Cellexus International

Horisk Leslie Development

Leviton Manufacturing UK

NCR

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Carnoustie Golf Links

Realise Energy Services

Tayside Re-Users

Utili-Tay

Young Business sponsored by NCR

CAM Ventures

Chocolatia

Evermore

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters