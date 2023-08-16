Lundin Links Hotel fire: Boy who torched derelict building sent to children’s hearing

A 16-year-old boy who torched the Lundin Links Hotel will not be sentenced by a sheriff, with his case instead being sent to a children’s hearing.

The teenager, who can not be identified due to his age, previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly setting fire to the vacant hotel on August 18 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the building was worth about £600,000 and cost £176,000 to demolish following the blaze.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the 17-hour fire, though no one was injured.

The derelict hotel had been closed since 2014 and had become a magnet for vandals and firebugs.

Spotted leaving fire scene

At an earlier hearing, the court heard that at about 5.30pm on the day of the fire the teenager was overheard making arrangements to meet another person at the Lundin Links Hotel.

About two hours later he was seen in the vicinity of Lundin Links golf club.

The court heard, at about 8.30pm, a motorist saw smoke coming from the top of the derelict hotel as they drove past.

Two young males were also seen climbing the fence from inside the hotel grounds.

One of them was wearing a black balaclava with only his eyes and mouth on show, a black body warmer and grey jogging bottoms and carrying a black Nike shoulder bag.

The boy and another person were later seen hiding behind a post box on Links Road, round the corner from the hotel.

Firefighters and police were called to the building, which was engulfed in flames, at about 9pm.

The teenager was later traced by police using CCTV from a bus, due to his distinctive clothing and the bag.

After being taken into custody, his reply to caution and charge was: “I didn’t think it would get that big and I’m really sorry and I’m glad nobody got hurt.”

Children’s hearing

The teenager, who was aged 15 at the time, admitted culpably and recklessly setting fire to the hotel in Leven Road, Lundin Links.

The charge states the fire took effect and caused permanent and irretrievable structural damage to the building, all to the danger of those in nearby residential buildings.

He appeared back in the dock for a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said Fife social services say a compulsory supervision order is the most appropriate disposal in the case.

Sheriff Robert More referred the matter to a children’s hearing – a legal tribunal that decides what is best for a child or young person who has a problem, such as not being looked after properly or being in trouble with police or at school.

A compulsory supervision order, under the Children’s Hearing (Scotland) Act 2011, is made by the children’s hearing or sheriff and requires the child to comply with specified conditions and requires the local authority to perform duties in relation to the child’s needs.

Building history

Last summer, liquidators were appointed to wind up developers Kapital Residential, who received planning permission to turn the former hotel into flats seven years before.

The work never started due to delays caused by a dispute with Scottish Water over drainage, while Covid-19 also played an impact.

As the building gradually became a magnet for anti-social behaviour in the town, those living in close proximity feared for the safety of their homes.

Earlier last year, Fife Council went to court for permission to secure the building after years of inaction by owners which saw its windows boarded up.

A provisional liquidator for the company was appointed in June last year.

It was hoped the liquidators would sell the hotel and demolition work has taken place.

