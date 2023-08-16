Lundin Links Hotel fire: Boy who torched derelict building sent to children’s hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Lundin Links Hotel fire: Boy who torched derelict building sent to children’s hearing

The youngster appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Firefighters battling the fire at the Lundin Links hotel.
Firefighters battling the fire at the Lundin Links hotel.

A 16-year-old boy who torched the Lundin Links Hotel will not be sentenced by a sheriff, with his case instead being sent to a children’s hearing.

The teenager, who can not be identified due to his age, previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly setting fire to the vacant hotel on August 18 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the building was worth about £600,000 and cost £176,000 to demolish following the blaze.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the 17-hour fire, though no one was injured.

The derelict hotel had been closed since 2014 and had become a magnet for vandals and firebugs.

Spotted leaving fire scene

At an earlier hearing, the court heard that at about 5.30pm on the day of the fire the teenager was overheard making arrangements to meet another person at the Lundin Links Hotel.

About two hours later he was seen in the vicinity of Lundin Links golf club.

The court heard, at about 8.30pm, a motorist saw smoke coming from the top of the derelict hotel as they drove past.

Lundin Links Hotel on fire
Lundin Links Hotel on fire.

Two young males were also seen climbing the fence from inside the hotel grounds.

One of them was wearing a black balaclava with only his eyes and mouth on show, a black body warmer and grey jogging bottoms and carrying a black Nike shoulder bag.

The boy and another person were later seen hiding behind a post box on Links Road, round the corner from the hotel.

Firefighters and police were called to the building, which was engulfed in flames, at about 9pm.

The teenager was later traced by police using CCTV from a bus, due to his distinctive clothing and the bag.

After being taken into custody, his reply to caution and charge was: “I didn’t think it would get that big and I’m really sorry and I’m glad nobody got hurt.”

Children’s hearing

The teenager, who was aged 15 at the time, admitted culpably and recklessly setting fire to the hotel in Leven Road, Lundin Links.

The charge states the fire took effect and caused permanent and irretrievable structural damage to the building, all to the danger of those in nearby residential buildings.

Lundin Links Hotel after the fire
Lundin Links Hotel after the fire.

He appeared back in the dock for a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said Fife social services say a compulsory supervision order is the most appropriate disposal in the case.

Sheriff Robert More referred the matter to a children’s hearing – a legal tribunal that decides what is best for a child or young person who has a problem, such as not being looked after properly or being in trouble with police or at school.

A compulsory supervision order, under the Children’s Hearing (Scotland) Act 2011, is made by the children’s hearing or sheriff and requires the child to comply with specified conditions and requires the local authority to perform duties in relation to the child’s needs.

Building history

Last summer, liquidators were appointed to wind up developers Kapital Residential, who received planning permission to turn the former hotel into flats seven years before.

The work never started due to delays caused by a dispute with Scottish Water over drainage, while Covid-19 also played an impact.

Lundin Links Hotel was boarded up
Lundin Links Hotel was boarded up.

As the building gradually became a magnet for anti-social behaviour in the town, those living in close proximity feared for the safety of their homes.

Earlier last year, Fife Council went to court for permission to secure the building after years of inaction by owners which saw its windows boarded up.

A provisional liquidator for the company was appointed in June last year.

It was hoped the liquidators would sell the hotel and demolition work has taken place.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

