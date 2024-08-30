St Andrews United FC fans say decision to shut social club is a ‘disgrace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews United FC fans say decision to shut social club is a ‘disgrace’

It has been a popular fixture for fans since 1982.

By Neil Henderson
St Andrews United Club members gather outside the facility now earmarked for closure.
St Andrews United social club members gather outside the facility now earmarked for closure. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Members of a Fife football club plan to fight “tooth and nail” to save their social club which is set to close after more than 40 years.

Around 300 social club members at St Andrews United were emailed news of the shock move to wind up the facility, which opened its doors in 1982.

Club bosses say the social club at the Langlands Road ground will now shut at the end of September.

They blame a lack of use and rising utility costs for making the social club no longer financially viable.

St Andrews United members receive shock announcement via email

An email sent to members, by the club’s executive committee and seen by The Courier, said: “It is with regret, following the advice of our accountants, we have to announce the social club will close on September 30.

“The club has been running at a loss due mainly to a lack of usage, decrease in income and an increase in utility costs.

“Despite efforts to keep the club running, it has proven to be no longer financially viable.”

St Andrews Football Club members Natasha Repinskaja and Elaine Rough.
St Andrews Football Club members Natasha Repinskaja and Elaine Rough. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Members say the news of the club’s closure comes without warning and they have branded the decision “a disgrace”.

Around 40 club members gathered in the wake of the announcement adamant that they would oppose the closure.

Many expressed concern that the move could threaten the long-term future of the 103-year-old East of Scotland League Premier Division side.

‘The club is acting disgracefully’

Elaine Rough, a member since the social club opened, told The Courier she was “horrified” by the imminent closure.

She said: “The club is acting disgracefully and many are rightly horrified and appalled by this move.

“Me, and my late husband Kenny, who passed away in January, have been members since the very beginning.

“Kenny was a very active member running social events that have been a popular part of the club for decades.

“He’d be heartbroken if he was here today to see what the club is trying to do.”

Don Burnett has followed St Andrews United home and away for 25 years.
Don Burnett has followed St Andrews United home and away for 25 years. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Her comments were echoed by Don Burnett, who has supported St Andrews United home and away for the past 25 years.

“It’s a deplorable show and the directors should hang their heads in shame,” said Don.

“I’ve made lifelong friends through the social club and it’s an integral part of St Andrews United’s identity.”

Call for directors urged to ‘come clean’ on club’s future

Fellow member Natasha Repinshaja said the move showed a “complete lack of vision”, insisting the facility had “huge potential”.

She said: “The board doesn’t seem to recognise that the social club has played a vital role within the local community.

St Andrews United's Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground.
St Andrews United’s Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“The claims that it is no longer viable are rubbish.

“In the right hands, there’s huge potential so it’s the complete lack of vision by the directors.

“Rumours are now circulating that the building and land may be sold off for redevelopment.

“There is a lot of anger among members.

“We want club bosses to come clean on its wider intentions regarding the future of the facility and the land.”

Disgruntled members have now called on the club to hold an extraordinary general meeting in a bid to reverse the decision.

St Andrews United have been contacted by The Courier for comment.

