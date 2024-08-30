St Andrews United FC fans say decision to shut social club is a ‘disgrace’

Members of a Fife football club plan to fight “tooth and nail” to save their social club which is set to close after more than 40 years.

Around 300 social club members at St Andrews United were emailed news of the shock move to wind up the facility, which opened its doors in 1982.

Club bosses say the social club at the Langlands Road ground will now shut at the end of September.

They blame a lack of use and rising utility costs for making the social club no longer financially viable.

St Andrews United members receive shock announcement via email

An email sent to members, by the club’s executive committee and seen by The Courier, said: “It is with regret, following the advice of our accountants, we have to announce the social club will close on September 30.

“The club has been running at a loss due mainly to a lack of usage, decrease in income and an increase in utility costs.

“Despite efforts to keep the club running, it has proven to be no longer financially viable.”

Members say the news of the club’s closure comes without warning and they have branded the decision “a disgrace”.

Around 40 club members gathered in the wake of the announcement adamant that they would oppose the closure.

Many expressed concern that the move could threaten the long-term future of the 103-year-old East of Scotland League Premier Division side.

‘The club is acting disgracefully’

Elaine Rough, a member since the social club opened, told The Courier she was “horrified” by the imminent closure.

She said: “The club is acting disgracefully and many are rightly horrified and appalled by this move.

“Me, and my late husband Kenny, who passed away in January, have been members since the very beginning.

“Kenny was a very active member running social events that have been a popular part of the club for decades.

“He’d be heartbroken if he was here today to see what the club is trying to do.”

Her comments were echoed by Don Burnett, who has supported St Andrews United home and away for the past 25 years.

“It’s a deplorable show and the directors should hang their heads in shame,” said Don.

“I’ve made lifelong friends through the social club and it’s an integral part of St Andrews United’s identity.”

Call for directors urged to ‘come clean’ on club’s future

Fellow member Natasha Repinshaja said the move showed a “complete lack of vision”, insisting the facility had “huge potential”.

She said: “The board doesn’t seem to recognise that the social club has played a vital role within the local community.

“The claims that it is no longer viable are rubbish.

“In the right hands, there’s huge potential so it’s the complete lack of vision by the directors.

“Rumours are now circulating that the building and land may be sold off for redevelopment.

“There is a lot of anger among members.

“We want club bosses to come clean on its wider intentions regarding the future of the facility and the land.”

Disgruntled members have now called on the club to hold an extraordinary general meeting in a bid to reverse the decision.

St Andrews United have been contacted by The Courier for comment.