Man, 43, in hospital and 32-year-old man arrested over Kirkcaldy High Street ‘attack’

A 43-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an alleged attack on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have taped off the entrance to a building between Cex and Bayne’s.

Forensics and CID officers have also been at the scene.

One High Street resident said she heard shouting coming from Lang House next door and then outside on the street.

She said: “I looked out of the window and saw a man and a woman sitting on a bench

“Several police vans arrived and I later saw someone being stretchered into the ambulance.

“Police officers have been at the scene all night and throughout all of this morning.

“Obviously something serious has gone on – it’s worrying to have witnessed that amount of police close to where I live.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.30pm on Wednesday, we received a report of the serious assault of a 43-year-old man on Kirkcaldy High Street.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4476 of Wednesday August 28.”