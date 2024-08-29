Readers have their say on Dundee city centre 20mph zone plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Readers have their say on Dundee city centre 20mph zone plans

The local council recently voted to approve a series of road safety measures to be rolled out across the city.

By Laura Devlin
A 20mph zone sign.
More roads in Dundee could have a 20mph limit. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Courier readers have been having their say on plans to make Dundee city centre a 20mph zone.

The council recently voted to approve a series of road safety measures to be rolled out across the city.

This included proposals to limit large swathes of Dundee’s roads to 20mph – including in Lochee, Charleston and the city centre.

The implementation of the scheme is backed by charities like Brake, who believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.

But the idea has divided readers of The Courier.

‘Will 20mph zones achieve anything?’

Some think it would be a futile exercise, believing drivers will opt to ignore the speed  limit unless there is police action.

Stan Hamil wrote: “People will speed unless there is a chance they will be caught and prosecuted.

“The speed of some of the traffic on Clepington Road is appalling. Cars, vans, motorbikes, electric scooters all race along it at all hours.

“Will adding 20mph zones actually achieve anything except costing local taxpayers money that could be spent on better things?”

The zones will be rolled out across Dundee in seven phases. Image: Dundee City Council/DC Thomson.

Kenneth Marshall added: “Speed kills. If the limit is 30, people will do 40. If the limit is 20 people will do 30.”

And Gadabout said: “I think making the city centre a 20mph zone would make no difference at all.

“Same for Lochee High Street – basically shopping areas with pedestrians needing to cross the road safely and cars needing parking spots.”

The 73A in the Dundee City Centre.
The city centre would become a 20mph zone in phase 7. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Another reader wrote: “I recognise that there are many roads where too many drivers drive at excessive speeds and there is a need to reduce average speeds.

“What I am saying is that 20mph limits that are not enforced have negligible impact on reducing average speeds.

“What is needed is effective traffic calming measures, e.g. speed slopes/cushions, vehicle activated signs or speed cameras.”

City centre ‘should be included’

However, others believe 20mph zones are an effective safety measure that should be implemented in Dundee.

Catherine said: “If you look at the improvement in accident figures from Wales then yes, 20 mph should be the default in residential areas.

“As online shopping has changed the face of our high streets many towns and cities are seeing the value of increasing the number of people in the centre.

Around a third of Dundee’s roads are already under 20mph restrictions. Image: DC Thomson.

“So on the basis that Dundee City Centre should be a great place to live, work and play it should be included in the 20mph rollout.”

Squatter Madras added: “Great idea for residential areas, not for anywhere else though.”

More from Dundee

The new Oasis mural in Dundee. Image: Syke/Facebook
Dundee graffiti artist unveils Oasis mural as band reunite
3
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
John Justice raising a glass in The Whisky Saloon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pub opens The Whisky Saloon with 250 bottles
Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Human rights lawyer wants parole system change over 'psychopath' Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh
9
Dudnee's Exchange Street shut off due to a fire.
Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze
To go with story by Jake Keith. Plans have been submitted for 24 flats to replace historic demolished tenement blocks Picture shows; Plans for demolished Blackness Road flats. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/08/2021; 953d34fb-70ec-4791-86f1-9f3af47dca1e
Dundee council chiefs seek developer for £4.5m Blackness Road housing plan
Manager Hammad Hussain outside The Phone Shop in Dundee's Murraygate.
Murraygate is 'suffering' says Dundee phone shop owner after smash-and-grab raid
3
Liam Gallagher and a shot of Dundee, where his friend Angie is from
Oasis icon Liam Gallagher recalls first festival memory with pal Angie from Dundee
Alexander Robertson
Angus cannabis farmer grew drugs for sick family members, court told
Police on Reform Street after the alleged stabbing. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Boys, 15 and 16, taken to hospital and one charged after Dundee 'stabbing'

Conversation