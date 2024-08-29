Readers have their say on Dundee city centre 20mph zone plans

Courier readers have been having their say on plans to make Dundee city centre a 20mph zone.

The council recently voted to approve a series of road safety measures to be rolled out across the city.

This included proposals to limit large swathes of Dundee’s roads to 20mph – including in Lochee, Charleston and the city centre.

The implementation of the scheme is backed by charities like Brake, who believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.

But the idea has divided readers of The Courier.

‘Will 20mph zones achieve anything?’

Some think it would be a futile exercise, believing drivers will opt to ignore the speed limit unless there is police action.

Stan Hamil wrote: “People will speed unless there is a chance they will be caught and prosecuted.

“The speed of some of the traffic on Clepington Road is appalling. Cars, vans, motorbikes, electric scooters all race along it at all hours.

“Will adding 20mph zones actually achieve anything except costing local taxpayers money that could be spent on better things?”

Kenneth Marshall added: “Speed kills. If the limit is 30, people will do 40. If the limit is 20 people will do 30.”

And Gadabout said: “I think making the city centre a 20mph zone would make no difference at all.

“Same for Lochee High Street – basically shopping areas with pedestrians needing to cross the road safely and cars needing parking spots.”

Another reader wrote: “I recognise that there are many roads where too many drivers drive at excessive speeds and there is a need to reduce average speeds.

“What I am saying is that 20mph limits that are not enforced have negligible impact on reducing average speeds.

“What is needed is effective traffic calming measures, e.g. speed slopes/cushions, vehicle activated signs or speed cameras.”

City centre ‘should be included’

However, others believe 20mph zones are an effective safety measure that should be implemented in Dundee.

Catherine said: “If you look at the improvement in accident figures from Wales then yes, 20 mph should be the default in residential areas.

“As online shopping has changed the face of our high streets many towns and cities are seeing the value of increasing the number of people in the centre.

“So on the basis that Dundee City Centre should be a great place to live, work and play it should be included in the 20mph rollout.”

Squatter Madras added: “Great idea for residential areas, not for anywhere else though.”