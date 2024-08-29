New Perth leisure plans branded ‘shortsighted’ as Provost calls for ‘real ambition’

New leisure centre proposals for Perth have been branded “shortsighted” by the city’s Provost, as he calls for a flagship complex for both ice sports and leisure swimming.

Xander McDade called on Perth and Kinross Council to show “real ambition not managed decline” with its plans for a new facility.

On Wednesday, The Courier revealed a masterplan put forward by council officers to build a new centre at Thimblerow car park in the city centre.

Crucially however, the proposal does not include any dedicated leisure swimming or ice rink facilities.

The Provost wants to scrap those plans and instead build a full PH2O facility – which includes a multi-sport ice rink arena and dedicated leisure swimming provision – at the site of the current facilities on Glover Street.

Council leader Grant Laing has put forward his own amendment to the council officers’ proposals which would keep the new facility at Thimblerow while leasing Dewars to curlers for a peppercorn rate.

He would also ask if officers could create additional space for leisure water at the Thimblerow centre.

‘Does not make financial or environmental sense’

Provost McDade claims having the swimming pool and ice rink facilities on separate sites makes no financial sense.

This is due to the heating and cooling system used by the facilities.

He told The Courier: “The removal of ice and leisure water from the plans is just a further reduction in the sport offering to the people of Perth and Kinross and will reduce the number of people taking part in physical exercise.

“Having ice on a separate site to the swimming pool does not make financial or environmental sense as they cannot benefit from a heat exchanger where the facilities heat and cool each other, and the report shows there is no increase in the day-to-day running costs of the facility by providing ice and water under the same roof.

“It is therefore very shortsighted in my view to effectively decide to axe ice sports rather than look to increase participation in them.”

The city needs to behave as one with ambition

The Provost also wants proper leisure swimming facilities to be built for families, calling for the council to show “civic pride” and build leisure facilities “that benefit the city”.

A consultation carried out by The Courier found that residents in Perth wanted leisure swimming in the new centre above all else.

Mr McDade said: “The Independent councillors will not be supporting the proposed plans as they stand which amount to managed decline of Perth and Kinross and we will be supporting a proposal that includes a flexible multi-sport ice pad which allows for curling, skating and ice hockey as well as real leisure water provision for families to enjoy.

“There are already not enough activities for young people locally and this plan will only further reduce reasons for people to come to Perth.

“We should be behaving like a city with ambition and looking to find ways to offer more sports for young people to take up and be seeking to create the next generation of Olympians to follow in the footsteps of Eve Muirhead and Duncan Scott.

“I would urge my colleagues to commit to the full PH2O vision and show the public that as a Council we have ambition for our communities and to punch above our weight in the sporting world.”

Leisure swimming cannot be second class citizen

The Provost is being backed in plans by Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey when they go before the council next Wednesday.

Mr Bailey told The Courier: “On September 4, I’ll be proposing that we keep ourselves honest to the full vision of PH2O by delivering dedicated leisure water as part of the rebuild.

“The SNP’s promises of a flexible pool space sell us short because the reality is that it leaves different users of the pool to fight it out about who uses what space and when.

“Perth deserves a replacement pool that still has space for lane swimming, swimming lessons, and family leisure swimming to happen all at once.

“On the 4th we must not leave leisure swimming as a second class citizen given that those sessions are the lion’s share of current usage.”

Mr Bailey added: “Without leisure swimming every evening and at weekends, that’s one less thing for young people to do in Perth to keep themselves out of trouble.”

The Courier has been campaigning for the council to build an ambitious new centre that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.