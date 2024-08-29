Hays to ‘strengthen’ Perth High Street store during one-month closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hays to ‘strengthen’ Perth High Street store during one-month closure

The travel agency's refit will include more desks to accommodate growing staff numbers.

By Kieran Webster
Manager of Hays Travel in Perth, Jackie Sutherland.
Jackie Sutherland., manager of Hays Travel in Perth,. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Travel agency Hays says it is committed to “contributing to the High Street” ahead of its Perth store’s refurb.

The High Street branch will close for a month on September 1 as part of Hays’ three-year refurbishment strategy.

The refit will include new lighting and more desks to accommodate growing staff numbers.

Hays took over the branch after the collapse of Thomas Cook in 2019 and it is hoped the upgrades will be positive for the city centre.

Staff at the Perth branch.
Staff at the Perth branch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In the meantime, customers with queries can contact the Stirling branch at the Thistle Shopping Centre.

Jackie Sutherland, manager of the Perth branch, said: “Perth is a popular branch with loyal customers and hardworking staff, so we want to ensure that they have an inviting and comfortable environment.

“We are also optimistic that the refit will strengthen our lovely High Street, where unfortunately a number of businesses have recently closed.

“We are very excited for the future and would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

The current Perth branch.
The Perth branch will be getting a refurb. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An official reopening date has not yet been confirmed.

However, the branch has confirmed that suppliers Scenic and Emerald will be in store to welcome customers back with exclusive luxury cruise and river cruise deals.

Jane Schumm, retail director at Hays Travel, said: “Ensuring the comfort of our customers and colleagues is very important to us, which is why the refit is not only set to improve our Perth branch’s appearance but also accessibility and energy efficiency.

Hays Travel committed to supporting Perth High Street

“Contributing to keeping high streets alive is also a cause that is close to our hearts, so we are overjoyed to be supporting High Street, Perth, with this investment.

“We wish the Hays Travel Perth branch every success and look forward to welcoming customers old and new to the store in October.”

Customers can contact Hays Travel’s Stirling branch on 01786 497 286.

Elsewhere in Perth, travel agent Tui has announced plans to open at the St Catherine’s Retail Park in September.

