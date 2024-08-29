Hays to ‘strengthen’ Perth High Street store during one-month closure

Travel agency Hays says it is committed to “contributing to the High Street” ahead of its Perth store’s refurb.

The High Street branch will close for a month on September 1 as part of Hays’ three-year refurbishment strategy.

The refit will include new lighting and more desks to accommodate growing staff numbers.

Hays took over the branch after the collapse of Thomas Cook in 2019 and it is hoped the upgrades will be positive for the city centre.

In the meantime, customers with queries can contact the Stirling branch at the Thistle Shopping Centre.

Jackie Sutherland, manager of the Perth branch, said: “Perth is a popular branch with loyal customers and hardworking staff, so we want to ensure that they have an inviting and comfortable environment.

“We are also optimistic that the refit will strengthen our lovely High Street, where unfortunately a number of businesses have recently closed.

“We are very excited for the future and would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

An official reopening date has not yet been confirmed.

However, the branch has confirmed that suppliers Scenic and Emerald will be in store to welcome customers back with exclusive luxury cruise and river cruise deals.

Jane Schumm, retail director at Hays Travel, said: “Ensuring the comfort of our customers and colleagues is very important to us, which is why the refit is not only set to improve our Perth branch’s appearance but also accessibility and energy efficiency.

Hays Travel committed to supporting Perth High Street

“Contributing to keeping high streets alive is also a cause that is close to our hearts, so we are overjoyed to be supporting High Street, Perth, with this investment.

“We wish the Hays Travel Perth branch every success and look forward to welcoming customers old and new to the store in October.”

Customers can contact Hays Travel’s Stirling branch on 01786 497 286.

Elsewhere in Perth, travel agent Tui has announced plans to open at the St Catherine’s Retail Park in September.