Travel agent Tui plans move into Perth retail park

Travel agent Tui is eyeing a new branch at a retail park in Perth.

The package holiday firm has lodged plans to open up at St Catherine’s Retail Park in the Fair City.

Tui currently does not have a store in Perth, but previously operated on High Street.

It has stores throughout Tayside and Fife, including Dundee, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

It has not been confirmed when the travel agent will open.

The branch will open at the former Greggs store, next to Costa, which closed in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Tui has applied for consent to display advertisements as part of the plans.

The branch will also offer a money exchange service, according to planning papers.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on Tui’s planning application in the coming weeks.

The Courier has contacted Tui for comment.