Bayley Klimionek: Young St Johnstone defender joins Forfar on loan

Young St Johnstone centre-back, Bayley Klimionek, has joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 18-year-old left-sided defender signed a new contract with Saints in the summer, having played 26 times in the Lowland League for Berwick Rangers last season.

His Station Park loan is until January and he’s expected to go straight on Ray McKinnon’s squad for Forfar’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Livingston.

Klimionek, who has represented Scotland at youth level, was one of a batch of youngsters who signed contracts last month.

Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Ben McCrystal, Adam McMillan, Brodie Dair, Murray Binnie and Arran Brookfield have all been kept on.

Saints’ head of academy, Alistair Stevenson, said at the time: “These players have had three good seasons now and most of them have had loan experience too.

“They have definitely earned this, so I’m looking forward to seeing them for the start of the season and I hope they hit the ground running.”