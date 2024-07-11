Bayley Klimionek: Young St Johnstone defender joins Forfar on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bayley Klimionek: Young St Johnstone defender joins Forfar on loan

The 18-year-old centre-back goes straight into first team contention at Station Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Bayley Klimionek.
Bayley Klimionek. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone centre-back, Bayley Klimionek, has joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The 18-year-old left-sided defender signed a new contract with Saints in the summer, having played 26 times in the Lowland League for Berwick Rangers last season.

His Station Park loan is until January and he’s expected to go straight on Ray McKinnon’s squad for Forfar’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Livingston.

Klimionek, who has represented Scotland at youth level, was one of a batch of youngsters who signed contracts last month.

St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest. Image: SNS.

Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Ben McCrystal, Adam McMillan, Brodie Dair, Murray Binnie and Arran Brookfield have all been kept on.

Saints’ head of academy, Alistair Stevenson, said at the time: “These players have had three good seasons now and most of them have had loan experience too.

“They have definitely earned this, so I’m looking forward to seeing them for the start of the season and I hope they hit the ground running.”

